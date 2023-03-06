"This will never sink in" - Samson Dauda on winning the 2023 Arnold Classic

English-Nigerian Samson Dauda surprised many when he took to the Arnold Classic stage and won the competition despite being presented with extensive competition, including some of the biggest names in the sport.

Speaking to RXMuscle after his victorious run at the Arnold Classic, Dauda mentioned that although this has taken a long time to digest, he always knew he could win the show:

"Man, this will never sink in," he stated. "Even at this point, we haven't had time for me to digest it yet. But you know what, as I said coming into this show, I knew that I will win this one.

"I said it at the Olympia, I said it yesterday, and two days ago. After the Olympia, we saw how close we are, I saw what we had to work on ...I said [to his coach] look, 'you tell me this is what I need to do, I'm gonna go home and bust my ass till I fix it' and this how we came to improve so quickly."

Samson Dauda finished sixth at the 2022 Olympia, behind bodybuilders such as Nick Walker and Big Ramy, who he managed to beat this time around.

Speaking about taking all the criticism thrown his way in a constructive manner, Dauda said:

I took everything, every comment from the judges, I took it on the chin. I was like 'Okay cool', I'mma go work my ass off on it' ... So coming to this show ... from the feedback ... I knew I can do this and seeing the whole prep and the way things went so smoothly, I knew I can win this. Yesterday, we just saw the result of that."

The Arnold Classic is the second-most prestigious show in the realm of bodybuilding. After being crowned the Classic champion, Dauda is laser-focused on putting on a show at the 2023 Olympia come November:

"Look I got the second-biggest award in bodybuilding, so hell, why not go for the first one [Olympia]?," he continued.

"It's unbelievable man" - Samson Dauda on appearing as a mentor in the Arnold Classic seminar

After every year's show, the organization hosts a seminar for upcoming talents where the winner, joined by former champions and veterans, gives insightful information on how to be successful in the sport.

Dauda, as the winner, was a part of the panel this year. He told RxMuscle that the experience was 'unbelievable' because he was on the other side just a few years ago. He said:

"It's unbelievable man, I've been on the other side of this seminar, every Arnold, listening to the champions, listening to the guys that have performed year after year, I never thought that I'd get the chance to do it."

Dauda's physique at the Arnold Classic resembled a classic 90's look. He said that the veterans told him that he had everything they were looking for in a golden age bodybuilder.

"That's exactly what they said to me backstage... 'we were watching the show, and your physique is what we wanted, that symmetry, the classic lines with a bigger frame'. It was an honor, these are guys I've looked up to all my life," he added.

Having now taken his place as the Classic champion, Samson's appearance at the Olympia has been confirmed. Hopefully, he can continue his successful run on the biggest stage in the world.

Poll : 0 votes