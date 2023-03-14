"Unforgettable" - Flex Wheeler lauds Ronnie Coleman's major throwback picture

Ronnie Coleman has etched his name in the history of bodybuilding. He has won the Mr. Olympia competition a record eight times. While winning Mr. OIympia is the dream of every professional bodybuilder, Ronnie winning it eight times is a huge achievement.

It would take several years for any professional bodybuilder to overtake Coleman's feat. The only other bodybuilder to win eight Mr. Olympia titles is Lee Haney. Someone who has come close to Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney's achievements in recent years is Phil Heath. Phil Heath won seven Mr. Olympia titles. Another legendary bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has also won seven Mr. Olympia titles.

But Arnold competed before Ronnie entered the fray, so when Arnold won seven Mr. Olympia titles, it was a record at the time. Flex Wheeler also competed during Ronnie Coleman's era. Despite not winning the Mr. Olympia, Flex is considered one of the best bodybuilders to have ever competed in the sport of bodybuilding.

He provided tough competition for Ronnie in whichever competition they faced off against each other. In a recent post on Instagram, the eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner posted a photo of himself during his days as a professional bodybuilder with the following caption,

"Front Shot or Back Shot? Comment Below 💪🏿👑 Yeah Buddy"

Reacting to Ronnie's photo, Flex Wheeler wrote,

"Unforgettable 🔥"

Flex claimed that the front and back shots posted by Ronnie Coleman were unforgettable. The photos might have been from the time that Flex and Ronnie competed in the same competition, but we are not sure about the year of the photo. Wheeler's comments alone have gained more than 120 likes.

Fans and followers react to Ronnie Coleman's recent Instagram post

Several fans and followers reacted to the eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner's most recent Instagram post. Some of the reactions are attached below.

"back shots all day"

"Definitely backshots🥵"

"Still to this day, there’s nobody that can stand on stage and could beat Ronnie at his best"

"Y not both 😍"

"Im taking back shots all day"

"Man was cut from a different cloth"

"The Messi of bodybuilding!"

"yeah buddy those lats are something else"

"Shows are won from the back pose shot, I'll go with the back shot"

"Any shot or All shot... God has made you beyond the shot..... True GOAT❤️... In all sports, records is been made by and broken by next generation but you and your records are unbreakable.... NO ONE CAN EVEN THINK ABT THAT...."

"Your back is literally on par with Dorian Yates! Your physique was out of this world and even still today you look way better than a lot of regular gym goers, my goat for sure!"

"Big brubba could've won most of those O's laying on the floor. At your best you were untouchable!"

"Literally no one but this man he is wholesome a great inspiration great builder great Man and with no doubt he is GOAT❤️....."

"Back shot is yeahhh buddy love u ronnyyy"

"altogether you look the best in any shot men you are the King of all time yeah boddy 🔥🔥👏"

"Perfect from both sides no one can comment . . U r a universal legend🙇‍♂"

While most of Ronnie Coleman's followers preferred the back shot, some preferred both shots. Even till the present day, the former professional bodybuilder continues to do light workouts.

