Veteran bodybuilder Dawn Whitham passes away at 57

Dawn Whitham, a former female bodybuilder and powerlifter, gained popularity competing in regional competitions between the late 1980s and 1990s. Whitham passed away at the age of 57 on February 14, 2023.

Her tragic demise was announced on Facebook on February 14, 2023. She had been battling brain cancer, but the precise cause of death has not been revealed yet. The post read,

"DAWN MARIE WHITHAM JUNE 23, 1965 - FEB 14, 2023"

Who is Dawn Whitham?

Former female bodybuilder and powerlifter Dawn Whitham was born on June 23, 1965. Everywhere she competed, Whitham was successful. She had a successful career as a tattoo artist as well. Whitham started competing in the late 1980s and during the course of her career, she developed exceptional strength.

For her incredible strength, Dawn Whitham originally attracted notice as a powerlifter. She was able to perform a monstrous 405-pound squat for six repetitions and a 405-pound bench press for three repetitions throughout her career. In addition to these accomplishments, she also set absurd records for 185-pound bench press sets of 32 repetitions and 225-pound squat sets of 63 reps.

Dawn Whitham made the decision to leave powerlifting after a good run to pursue her passion for bodybuilding. In 1990, she won the Medium division of the Ms. USA - AAU pageant. She later discovered a home in the NPC league. At the 1992 Atlantic State Championships, she put in a strong effort and took home both the heavyweight division and the overall victory.

At the latter end of her career, Whitham shifted to the Master's division. Whitham finished second to winner Lena Sanchez in the Heavyweight division of the Atlantic State Championships in 2005, just missing out on victory. She competed in the Master's division as well, placing in the top five.

Dawn Whitham has interests outside of fitness, including art and working as a tattoo artist in her own shop. Despite leaving the bodybuilding ring decades ago, she never lost her love of exercise. Whitham sent an update from the hospital in November 2022, saying she was looking forward to a workout in her own gym later that day.

Other bodybuilders who recently passed

Several bodybuilders have recently passed away prematurely from cancer. After a cancer diagnosis, Tonya Knight, a legendary women's bodybuilder from the 1990s, unfortunately, passed away. Strongman and powerlifter Hayden Lee, who died at the age of 26 from cancer, left a lasting impact.

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillian passed away in April 2022. Subsequently, Jerry Ward, a former bodybuilder, and IFBB/NPC judge was found dead at the age of 49. Jerry's wife claimed that deep vein thrombosis was to blame for his passing.

Amy Richardson, a competitor in women's physique, passed away at the age of 49. Amy acknowledged that on December 25, after arriving in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 2022 Olympics, she became unwell.

Murat Gonul, aged 46, also passed away in January 2023 for an undetermined reason. Gonul was experiencing issues leaving Costa Rica while on vacation, according to Team Green's physical coach Jason Green. He died before getting back from the trip.

Poll : 0 votes