"We both look horrible" - Ronnie Coleman criticizes his physique in throwback photo with Jay Cutler

Ronnie Coleman versus Jay Cutler was one of the biggest rivalries in the history of bodybuilding. On May 25, Cutler posted a throwback photo on Instagram with Coleman, who didn't seem to like the picture.

In the caption of the picture, Cutler said that the photo was from 2005/06 when he and Ronnie Coleman were guest posing week after week:

"@daveliberman sent me this last night to remind me as I am crushing the next 10.5 weeks toward my goal. This was 2005/06 when @ronniecoleman8 and I would guest pose week after week together before the hype of social media 16 weeks out onstage full offseason My weight 300 lbs Ronnie was 320 lbs here Location: @tepernews Jr California The times were memorable to say the least!"

Reacting to the photo, Coleman commented that both of them looked horrible before saying that's what off-seasons are for—to be out of shape. The eight-time Mr. Olympia champion wrote:

"Hey where is my other arm. I’ve been out angled by missing an arm. We are both out of shape and we both look horrible. It’s all good though. That’s what the off season was for, to be off, sometimes way way off"

Replying to Coleman's comment about him being out-angled with a missing arm, an Instagram user wrote:

"@ronniecoleman8 one photo could not contain all that power."

While Ronnie is an eight-time Mr. Olympia champion, Cutler gave him a run for his money at every competition they competed in. In fact, Cutler was the one who stopped Coleman's dominance in Mr. Olympia by winning the 2006 edition of the event.

Fans react to throwback photo of Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler

Several fans and followers reacted to the throwback photo of Ronnie and Jay Cutler from 2005/06. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"GOD I MISS THIS ERA OF BODYBUILDING WAS ALL ABOUT THE MASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSAAAAP."

"Great memories Jay!! You’re gonna make 50 look easy and awesome!!"

"Miss those days!"

"Legendary Living Legends. 💪💪"

"🐐🐐 never see a rivalry like this again in Bodybuilding. This is Ali/Frazier Magic/Bryd Brady/Manning Glad I got to witness it. 🔥🦾"

"You can't say bodybuilding without thinking about you two first. Living legends and I hope I will have a chance to meet you both one day. 💪"

"Best era of bodybuilding!"

"The GOLDEN AGE of BB. 🔥🔥"

"Hell yeah Jay! I bet that was a good throwback. The good old golden era. Keep it up man! 👊🏽💪🏽👏🏽"

"Two legends in one frame🤝❤️‍🔥"

"The best to ever do it , 2 Kings 👊🏼👊🏼💯💯"

"These are the Messi and Ronaldo of bodybuilding! Simply the best!"

"King roni & attractive Jay. 2 legends Mr Olympia. You are in our heart. ♥ 👑👑👑👑👑"

Meanwhile, Jay Cutler has been working intensively for the fit-for-50 challenge. In one of the recent videos on JayCutler TV, he said that those looking to add size should consume four meals a day.

The four-time Mr. Olympia champion also claimed that he always felt he was at his best after four meals. He has been constantly providing updates regarding his progress for the fit-for-50 challenge.

