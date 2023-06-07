"We're probably doing 6-7000 calories" - Star bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu breaks down his massive diet

Blessing Awodibu is one of the most exciting bodybuilders to have emerged on the scene in recent years. In a recent video posted on Muscular Development's YouTube channel, Awodibu spoke about topics including his massive diet, competition plans, and much more.

Last year was exceptionally good for Awodibu as he won the 2022 Indy Pro and 2022 New York Pro titles. He then received an invitation to the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. At the 2022 Mr. Olympia, there were expectations around several new bodybuilders and Awodibu is one among them.

The 2022 Mr. Olympia was a disappointing one for Blessing Awodibu as he finished outside the top 15. He didn't compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic as well. His name was present in the initial roster for the Arnold Classic, but he withdrew shortly after it was released to the public.

Speaking of his massive diet during the Muscular Development interview, Awodibu revealed that he is eating six meals a day to maintain his physique. He weighs over 300 pounds.

"Right now, we're probably doing 6-7000 calories. Meal one, we'll start with 120 grams of oats, 100 grams of blueberry, and one banana. Two scoops of MuscleTech. Then we do three slices of Ezekiel bread laced with fu**ing jam. Then, we do 200 grams of steak, two whole eggs, and egg whites."

Awodibu's meal two and post-workout meal consists of salmon and rice. The pro bodybuilder revealed that he sleeps for two hours and then takes his second meal.

"I've my second meal, 350 grams of rice with 280 grams of salmon and then I'll go train. Post workout meal, another 400 grams of purple potato, 280 grams of salmon, then after that, four would be 300 grams of rice, about 250 grams of steak.

"Then, I would have another 300 grams of rice, either chicken or I tend to switch it up sometimes, shrimp. The last meal would be the Greek yogurts, 300 grams, and two scoops of whey and three slices of Ezekiel bread with peanut butter."

Blessing Awodibu opens up about being flat and leg training

Blessing Awodibu stated that being flat on stage has been a problem for him this year.

"I had a problem being flat on stage. Getting in shape is not a problem for me, but holding that fullness, that roundness, and not being flat on stage, is always my problem. Even when we won in Indy and New York, that was the flatter side of me."

He added:

"I'm training three to four times a week. I'm two days on, two days off. One day on, one day off. So, those rest periods for me, they are absolutely key."

Blessing Awodibu elaborated on his leg training and explained that he has eliminated heavy movements. He also spoke about his overall physique as well.

"When I'm in the gym, everything is supersetting. Especially for my legs. We got away from all that heavy, heavy, heavy, that doesn't work for me. I don't have the body for it. I don't have the knee. You know I've the worst knee joints in bodybuilding.

"I’ve brought my physique to another level. I mean, if you look at me now, the type of fullness and roundness I’m holding right now. I’ve never seen it before. It just really excites me. I cannot wait to really showcase all this on stage."

Blessing Awodibu feels healthy despite being over 300 pounds

The pro bodybuilder explained that despite being over 300 pounds and dealing with its aftereffects, he feels healthy. He also stated that his heavy physique has resulted in lower back pain as well.

"We got up to about 301. Honestly, that was rough, man! I think a lot had to do with that because it was my very first time being that heavy, you know. My joints hurt. My knee hurts. My performance sucked. Honestly. Lower back problems, and this off-season, that's not even a question."

"I feel fresh. It feels good. I'm not going to say, I'm 100 percent. I'm fu**ing overweight, so you always going to get that. But overall, my performance is good, it's the strongest I've ever felt. I feel really healthy."

Blessing Awodibu also revealed that he has been using less super supplements during this off-season. He also stated that people don't realize he is still fresh in the sport of bodybuilding. According to Awodibu, this is his third year competing as a pro bodybuilder.

He has planned to compete in the 2023 Chicago Pro, Texas Pro, and Tampa Pro. Hunter Labrada is also set to compete in Tampa Pro and Texas Pro. This means that both these bodybuilders might have an intense face-off on stage at the Tampa Pro and Texas Pro, which could be a treat for the fans of bodybuilding.

