"What are they going to come back for?" - Libyan bodybuilder Kamal El-Gargini does not believe Jay Cutler and other veterans will return to the stage

At the age of 51, Libyan bodybuilder Kamal El-Gargini is still going strong in the bodybuilding realm. The Libyan is set to take the stage alongside some worthy competitors in a few days' time at the 2023 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

Kamal recently revealed his schedule for 2023 and expressed his interest in participating in the open division at the Tampa Pro after the Classic. He also spoke of potentially competing in the Masters Olympia this year depending on how much the payout will be for the open division. However, El-Gargini does not believe in the 'comeback' narrative surrounding the Masters Olympia. In a recent interview on Muscular Development, he said that it is highly unlikely that veterans such as Jay Cutler will come out of retirement for the Masters:

"No. What are they going to come back for? Especially these people now like Jay, they made their money, they have their own business ... It’s not easy especially for someone who has a name and you want them to come back. For what, 20 or 30 grand? Jay would never go nowhere for less than 20 grand any events wherever. What is he going to get? He’s not going to do it."

Kamal admitted that even for himself, it has been quite difficult to juggle everything going on in his life just to compete professionally:

"To be honest, at time, even for me like I’m doing it now with what I’ve got and my family and everything. It takes a hell of a lot from me."

Kamal El-Gargini believes his retirement is just around the corner

Competing professionally after a certain age becomes very difficult. The woes of old age do not spare anyone. When asked, Kamal did not deny this fact. He believes his professional career is almost done:

"It’s coming to my end that’s 100 percent ... As soon as I get my role in paperwork and everything I want to focus into business. I have a lot of business and money around me that I’m missing, so I need to get that done."

However, he plans to stay in the game in other ways:

"I’ll be involved in the sports probably have the Kamal Classic show. I will definitely pay back to bodybuilding, what’s been around me, and what’s made me actually. But to compete, I want to see this year 2023, how it’ll go but maybe another year or so and it’s definitely going to be done. It’s not easy. It’s a lot."

Despite voicing his desire to focus on his business and retirement, Kamal does not rule out a return, especially if he does not enjoy his time in retirement:

"I would love to keep going. I’m going to get lost if I stop or whatever but you never know. Maybe I’ll just sort myself out, feel like I’ve done what I have to do, let’s give another go I’ll come back maybe."

Before he has time to think any of this through to its end, Kamal has to overcome the sheer competition presented in front of him at the Arnold Classic.

Despite the results, El-Gargini will go down in history as the person who put Libya on the map when it comes to the sport of bodybuilding.

