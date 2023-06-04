"When you're suffering, you're hungry" - Nick Walker says he's motivated to chase pump ahead of 2023 Olympia

Nick Walker is arguably the most improved bodybuilder in the professional circuit in recent years. He stepped on stage and made his presence felt with his intense muscle mass and physique. In a recent Going Deep Podcast, Walker spoke about leg training, chasing pump, and embracing the suffering.

The American pro bodybuilder made waves across the bodybuilding community in 2021. That year, Walker won the New York Pro and the Arnold Classic. In addition to these, he finished in fifth place at the 2021 Mr. Olympia. At the 2022 Mr. Olympia, he finished in third place.

During his interaction for the Going Deep Podcast, Nick Walker said:

"People need to understand when you're suffering, you're hungry, you're tired, your strength goes down, you're in a good spot."

Further during his interaction for the podcast, the American bodybuilder elaborated on chasing the pump. According to Men's Health, 'Chasing the pump' means the practice of encouraging blood to pool in your muscles, leading to a temporary boost in size and vascularity.

"I like to think I will stop like as soon as that rep you know you hit, you're like, 'Whoa that’s the one.' Then I kind of rack it. Yeah, I normally would get that feeling pause at the top and keep you know. I think that benefits, yes. Do I think it helped me get to where I am today? Yes. Do I think I need to do it now? No. I don't."

Nick Walker continued:

"When I think reps in reserve, I'm honestly not going to be like, 'Oh, I did like three. No, I'm going to be like, 'Oh, I left like one or two in the tank', something like that. It's like, yeah, as skilled as I believe I am, you want me to believe I did a three r and r? I don't really fu**ing know that sh*t man."

The term mentioned during the interaction by Walker is Reps in Reserve (RIR). According to Cutting Edge Performance Centre, 'Reps in Reserve' (RIR) mean the amount of reps that you have left in the tank after completing a set.

Nick Walker discusses his leg training routine

The American pro bodybuilder also discussed his leg exercises during the Going Deep Podcast.

"Yes 12-15 reps on leg exercises. He didn't give zero fu**s. He just ran me through it very, very hard. I remember our first actual exercise was a superset of banded leg press and then walking lunges. I could have been done after that. I'm going to be honest, I'm like, I'm good."

The 2021 Arnold Classic champion added:

"Then we move to hacks and he's like, 'Okay, time to move to', I'm like, 'What the f**k? I went home, woke up the next day and felt like I was legit hit by a school bus, so that was fun. I enjoyed it. But then I kept coming back every week. People wanted to train legs with us and then we would put them through it and make them throw up."

Nick Walker feels embracing suffering is essential to success

During his interview for the Going Deep Podcast, Nick Walker disclosed that he embraces his suffering during training, which is essential for success.

"It's working (if I'm suffering), that means I'm getting peeled. Then things are going to plan. Obviously, there's levels, but when you're suffering that hard, you don't want to do, you're tired, you're suffering, you don't want to get out of bed.

"That 315 squat last week feels like 600 pounds this week. It's fu**ing okay. It's part of what it is. You have to be so mentally strong that you have to realize that this is part of it. This is what it is. Look at yourself in the mirror."

Walker stated that if you have a good coach, then the coach knows when to give you food. The pro bodybuilder claimed that we should listen and embrace the suffering.

"I embrace this sh*t, I fu**ing love it. I might complain a little bit but at the end of the day, that's the part I know where it's fu**ing go time. I work even harder the more I suffer. That's when things really start to move. And for me, I want that sh*t to happen faster now. So I'm going to work even harder to make it happen faster."

Nick Walker will be hopeful of winning the Mr. Olympia title this year because he was considered a favorite at last year's edition. So, there will be huge expectations surrounding him. The 2023 Mr. Olympia is scheduled to be held at the Orange County Convention Center from November 2 to 5.

