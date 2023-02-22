Why is reigning Wellness champion Isabelle Nunes out of 2023 Arnold Classic?

Isabelle Nunes, the reigning champion in the Wellness division of the Arnold Classic, has withdrawn herself from competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic. The Arnold Classic is set to take place from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio.

Her first victory in the IFBB Pro League was at the Milwaukee Pro. She defeated Sunny Andrews and Renee Harshey to claim her victory at the Milwaukee Pro. Isabelle Nunes secured another victory at the 2021 San Antonio Classic. She later entered the 2021 Mr. Olympia.

She competed in the Inaugural Wellness division at the 2021 Mr. Olympia. Nunes finished third behind champion Francielle Mattos and runner-up Angela Borges. Isabelle carved her name into the history books as the first-ever wellness champion at the 2022 Arnold Classic. At the 2022 Mr. Olympia, she finished second.

While she was expected to defend her title at the 2023 Arnold Classic, Isabelle Nunes has announced her withdrawal. But why is Isabelle Nunes out of the 2023 Arnold Classic?

She has withdrawn herself from the 2023 Arnold Classic due to a knee injury. She mentioned in an Instagram post that the pain had become unbearable. In a recent Instagram post, the 2022 Arnold Classic Wellness Division champion announced her withdrawal from this year's Arnold Classic.

Isabelle Nunes wrote:

"This is not the post I would like to be doing, however it is necessary, unfortunately I will not be competing in @arnoldsports 😫"

The 2021 San Antonio Classic champion continued:

"Since last year I've been treating a knee injury (meniscus) and everything was fine and under control, I had done the treatment when I was in Brazil and I was training without pain. 🙏 But a few weeks ago the pain became unbearable to the point that I couldn't walk in the supermarket or sit for a long time for example. Training and cardio were impaired, as many times I would wake up in pain and not be able to do them."

Isabelle wrote that she is not an athlete who doesn't give her 100%. She wrote:

"I'm not an athlete who delivers 70-80%, I always want to show my best and unfortunately in this condition I wouldn't be able to. It was an extremely difficult decision, after all, I am the current champion and I was preparing to defend my title. Believe me, the emotional pain is being much worse than the physical pain of the knee, but at the moment I believe that this is the best option."

Nunes claimed that her current emotional pain is worse than the physical pain in her knee. She then addressed her absence from social media in recent times. The 2022 Arnold Classic Wellness champion wrote:

"Those who follow me constantly must have realized that I was a little away from social networks, but I was really trying to understand what was happening and trying to find the best solution. Life is never easy and in theory we should be ready for challenges, but it doesn't always work out that way. I also make mistakes, I also get sad and sometimes I isolate myself, but I promise I won't give up."

Isabelle Nunes stated that she is already undergoing the necessary treatments and will soon be at 100 percent. Later in the post, she thanked her sponsors for their support and understanding. Finally, she thanked everyone who sent her concerned messages.

Fans and Followers react to Isabelle Nunes withdrawal from 2023 Arnold Classic due to a knee injury

Isabelle Nunes withdrawal from the 2023 Arnold Classic just days away would have been a huge shock to her fans. After she made the announcement, some of her followers and fans expressed their reactions to the news. Some of the reactions are attached below.

The 2021 Mr. Olympia Wellness division runner-up Angela Borges wrote:

"We will miss you 😢! Wish him a speedy and full recovery. 🙏🏻💜"

Wellness Division and fellow bodybuilder Rayane Fogal wrote:

"It's a shame not to have you with us, adding to this beautiful stage. I'm sure you'll be fine and you'll be back soon, at your 100%. Get well soon Isa ❤️❤️"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"Health first Isa! You are a true champ and we will always support you no matter what! Take time to recover and I hope you’ll feel better soon 🙏🏻✨🏆💙"

"Too bad you didn't defend the title. But take care you'll be back 100%. Get well soon 🙌🏼🙏🏼"

"May the 100% recovery come as soon as possible, warrior 👏🙌 You are an inspiration ❤️"

"You’ll be back, and better than ever! 🙏🙏 I support you always ❤️"

"You are more important than any competition! Take care! 🙏🏽❤️"

"Isa! Thoughts and prayers your knee feels better soon and back to 💯%. 🙏🏻🏋️♥️"

"Get well soon Queen !!❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏"

Several more of her followers wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section. Apart from Isabelle Nunes, men's Classic Physique division bodybuilder Darwin Uribe has also withdrawn from the 2023 Arnold Classic in the past 24 hours.

