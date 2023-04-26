Why is Ronnie Coleman selling his $495K value Texas house? Real reason explored 

Ronnie Coleman is the GOAT of bodybuilding and there is no denying that. Despite stepping off stage several years ago, his muscle mass, conditioning, and fantastic physique is still an inspiration to several pro bodybuilders who plan on competing for the biggest titles in the sport.

He has won eight Mr. Olympia titles in his highly appreciated career. Since he began to dominate the Open class division, Ronnie was unmatched and only a very few were able to compete with his physique. Some of the bodybuilders who were able to go toe-to-toe against Ronnie Coleman were Jay Cutler, Flex Wheeler, and Kevin Levrone.

Despite retiring, Ronnie Coleman continues to follow the sport closely and provides opinions about the latest happenings in the sport. His YouTube channel has more than 1.6 million subscribers. In a video posted on April 19, 2023, Ronnie revealed that he is selling his house in Arlington, Texas.

This is because his wife has requested for a bigger house as their kids are growing. Ronnie revealed this in his Instagram post. In a caption posted alongside the video, the eight-time Mr. Olympia champion wrote,

"After 26 years in my lovely home, I am finally selling it to move into a bigger house for my bigger family. I’m hoping someone else falls in love with it the way I fell in love with it. I had planned to stay forever but my wife wanted a bigger house for our growing girls. You know what they say, 'Happy wife Happy life' plus the time is now.

"This house has the best gym ever and the best living accommodations ever. We just installed a brand new Jacuzzi that the girls adore. So come on out for a visit if someone wants to purchase a little bit of history. The trophy case is definitely off the chain and one of the highlights of this resident. #YBLWB"

The GOAT bodybuilder claimed that he planned on staying in this house forever, but the circumstances have pushed Coleman to list his house. He also revealed that the house in Arlington, Texas, has been his house for 26 years.

Ronnie Coleman stated that a brand new jacuzzi was installed in the house that has been listed for sale. His house has three bathrooms, five bedrooms with a home gym, according to Fitness Volt. The eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner utilized the local Metroflex gym for heavier training sessions and would use his home gym for cardio, according to the aforementioned source.

Ronnie Coleman's house is being sold for $495,000 according to the American real estate company, Zillow. The above details regarding the price at which the house is being sold were revealed on Fitness Volt.

Fans of Ronnie Coleman react to the news of his house being sold

Some fans and followers of the eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner reacted to the news of their favorite bodybuilder's house being listed for sale. A few reactions are attached below:

"If it comes with a 'Yea buddy ' doorbell it should sell quickly"

"Should be designated as a national historic site 🏆🔥"

"I would say 'Yeah buddy' everywhere I go in that house. Everyday. All day."

"i remember watching youtube vids of u make eggs and cheese grits in that kitchen back in the day 😂"

"Can it come with a system that yells 'yeah buddy!!!' Every time I enter a room?"

"can you believe they got a jacuzzi?"

"I will buy this only if there is a life size alarm clock of you that screams Yeah Buddy every hour."

"This is really emotional moment. You lived every single moment here ❤️"

"That’s the house where the good old chicken , grits and loaded protein shakes went down 🥲 house full of gains and yeah buddies !"

"Your not taking the gym with you ?"

"I’ll take it if you leave all 8 Sandows 😁"

"Sooo... the trophies come Included right?"

Several followers of Ronnie Coleman quipped about whether the eight Mr. Olympia titles would be included along with the house that is listed for sale. With the GOAT bodybuilder moving into a new house, he may soon reveal some details regarding his new home.

