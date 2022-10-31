Why did Ronnie Coleman say "Lightweight Baby" while weightlifting?

Ronnie Coleman was nicknamed "The King" because of his highly successful career in bodybuilding. He is often considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. Ronnie won eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles over the course of his career and was awarded the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

The GOAT bodybuilder was often seen lifting heavy weights during his workouts when he was a professional. Some of the catchphrases Ronnie used in the gym such as "Lightweight Baby", "Yeah Buddy", and "Ain't nothin' but a peanut" are famous around the world.

But what was Ronnie Coleman's idea behind the catchphrase "Lightweight Baby"?

Ronnie Coleman and his famous catchphrase "Lightweight Baby"

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Ronnie Coleman answered a fan's question about why he liked to say, "Yeah buddy" and "Lightweight Baby". Ronnie said he created the catchphrase "Lightweight" when got bored with his other famous catchphrase "Yeah Buddy".

Ronnie Coleman wanted to create a new catchphrase as well as psych himself. He explained how he usually said "Lightweight" whenever he lifted something heavy, so he decided to use the word. This new catchphrase was good for a while until he felt the need to add something to liven it up.

Coleman decided to add the term "Baby". And this is how his catchphrase "Lightweight Baby" was born. The King claimed he motivates himself by saying it aloud.

Before explaining the idea behind this catchphrase, Ronnie went into the origin of "Yeah Buddy". Ronnie said he was bored during his training and was alone in the gym, so he felt the need for something to motivate him. He thought therefore of a roar during workouts and decided to modify the normal conversational "Hey buddy, what's going on" to "Yeah Buddy".

Ronnie Coleman's two catchphrases "Yeah Buddy" and "Lightweight Baby" are fan favorites. Even though he retired from bodybuilding, his catchphrases are still going on strong among the fans.

Ronnie Coleman speaks about his greatest achievement

Responding to another question from a fan, Ronnie Coleman said his greatest achievement would be winning his first ever Mr. Olympia title. The GOAT Bodybuilder went into every competition with the aim to win. So when he won the most prestigious Mr. Olympia title, Ronnie felt it was the greatest achievement of his career.

The former professional bodybuilder tried several times before winning his first Mr. Olympia title. He wasn't ranked during his first-ever appearance at the Mr. Olympia competition in 1992. In the following years, 1994, 1995, 1996, and 1997, Coleman finished at 15th, 10th, 6th, and 9th place, respectively. He showed improvements during each of his performances but was still unable to win until his sixth attempt.

His breakthrough came in 1998 when Ronnie won his first Mr. Olympia title. He entered that edition of Olympia on the back of his title-winning participation in the Night of Champions competition. During that edition of Mr. Olympia, he faced tough competition from Kenneth Wheeler, Shawn Ray, Kevin Levrone, and Nasser El Sonbaty. However, Ronnie was victorious in the end. His title-winning streak at Mr. Olympia started in 1998 and continued till 2005.

