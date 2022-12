Will 2021 champion Mamdouh Elssbiay be at Mr. Olympia 2022?

Mr. Olympia 2022 will begin on December 15, and the defending champion, Mamdouh Elssbiay, will hope to claim the championship for the third time in a row.

Hailing from Egypt, Elssbiay won the Mr. Olympia title in 2020 and 2021. Moreover, he has qualified for Mr. Olympia 2022, which will take place in Las Vegas, unlike the last two years' championships organized in Orlando, Florida.

Mamdouh Elssbiay was born on September 16, 1984, in Al-Sebea, Kafr El Sheikh, in Egypt, and has been a successful bodybuilder.

Elssbiay used to work as a fisherman before stepping into bodybuilding. He earned his pro card in 2012 after winning the Amateur Olympia in Kuwait City.

He won the 2013 New York Pro Championship and finished eighth at Mr. Olympia in 2013. The following year, he again won the New York Pro Championship but could not claim the Mr. Olympia title. Elssbiay finished seventh in the tournament.

Mamdouh Elssbiay finished fifth in 2015, fourth in 2016, and second in 2017 at Mr. Olympia. After years of struggling, he finally clinched the trophy in 2020 and is now in a race to win for the third time in a row.

American bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman won eight Mr. Olympia titles in his career, the highest in history. He is unarguably the most successful bodybuilder in the world.

2022 Mr. Olympia: Qualified

Nick Walker (USA)

Nathan De Asha (UK)

Mamdouh Elssbiay (Egypt)

Brandon Curry (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Shaun Clarida (USA)

Regan Grimes (Canada)

Samson Dauda (UK)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Angel Calderon Frias (Spain)

Joel Thomas (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Blessing Awodibu (Ireland)

Charles Griffen (USA)

Mohamed Shabaan (Egypt)

Hassan Mostafa (Egypt)

Mohammad Alnsoor (Jordan)

Vitor Boff (Brazil)

Andrea Presti (Italy)

Iain Valliere (Canada)

Antoine Vaillant (Canada)

Akim Williams (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (USA)

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko (Ukraine)

Derek Lunsford (USA)

Patrick Johnson (Denmark)

Tonio Burton (USA)

James Hollingshead (UK)

Michal Krizanek (Slovakia)

Leandro Peres (Brazil)

Theo Leguerrier (France)

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani (Iran)

Mr. Olympia winners so far

2021: Mamdouh Elssbiay

2020: Mamdouh Elssbiay

2019: Brandon Curry

2018: Shawn Rhode

2017: Phil Heath

2016: Phil Heath

2015: Phil Heath

2014: Phil Heath

2013: Phil Heath

2012: Phil Heath

2011: Phil Heath

2010: Jay Cutler

2009: Jay Cutler

2008: Dexter Jackson

2007: Jay Cutler

2006: Jay Cutler

2005: Ronnie Coleman

2004: Ronnie Coleman

2003: Ronnie Coleman

2002: Ronnie Coleman

2001: Ronnie Coleman

2000: Ronnie Coleman

1999: Ronnie Coleman

1998: Ronnie Coleman

1997: Dorian Yates

1996: Dorian Yates

1995: Dorian Yates

1994: Dorian Yates

1993: Dorian Yates

1992: Dorian Yates

1991: Lee Haney

1990: Lee Haney

1989: Lee Haney

1988: Lee Haney

1987: Lee Haney

1986: Lee Haney

1985: Lee Haney

1984: Lee Haney

1983: Samir Bannout

1982: Chris Dickerson

1981: Franco Columbu

1980: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1979: Frank Zane

1978: Frank Zane

1977: Frank Zane

1976: Franco Columbu

1975: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1974: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1973; Arnold Schwarzenegger

1972: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1971: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1970: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1969: Sergio Oliva

1968: Sergio Oliva

1967: Sergio Oliva

1966: Larry Scott

1965: Larry Scott

Poll : 0 votes