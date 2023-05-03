"Once again, not this year" - Phil Heath shuts down comeback rumors

Phil Heath was a dominant figure during his days as a pro bodybuilder. He presented a complete package on stage and blew away his competitors. Initially, starting with basketball, Phil switched over to bodybuilding in the mid-2000s.

The pro bodybuilder grabbed the attention of the bodybuilding community when he finished as runner-up at the 2008 Arnold Classic as Dexter Jackson won the title. At the 2008 Mr. Olympia, Phil Heath finished in third place.

He defeated four-time Mr. Olympia title winner Jay Cutler to finally win his maiden Mr. Olympia title in 2011.

He then went on to defend his title six consecutive times. Phil Heath's last competitive appearance at Mr. Olympia was in the 2020 Mr. Olympia competition, in which he finished in third place. Earlier this year, the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner hinted at a potential comeback but added that he needs to get his body tested before committing.

With several rumors swirling regarding his comeback, Phil Heath provided the latest update regarding his comeback in his recent Instagram post. In a video posted on Instagram, Phil said,

"Everyone's dying to know if yours truly will grace the bodybuilding stage. Once again, not this year. But this summer I do plan on looking as if I am doing one if that makes anyone happy, just going to let nature takes its course. I'm sitting around 255 pounds right now. I've been a lot leaner and I feel like everything has been working really well."

The news would have come as a shock for some of his fans as many had expected him to make a comeback this year. Reacting to Phil Heath's latest update regarding his comeback, one of his followers wrote,

"Phil Heath is a very smart Bodybuilder he knows what he is doing if plans for a come back are on the table the time and the stage has to be right (note: last year Mr. Olympia was a mess for fans and athletes fix the schedule Mr.olympia chairman)"

The Instagram user suggested the Mr. Olympia chairman to fix the schedule, stating that last year's Mr. Olympia was a mess for fans and athletes. The seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner has been constantly working out. Earlier this year, he took part in a training session alongside bodybuilder Regan Grimes.

In the workout update, Phil Heath looked impressive. He hasn't completely ruled out a comeback and his fans will keep their fingers crossed.

Jay Cutler suggests he would comeback if the prize money was higher

Earlier this year during an interaction for the Culter podcast, Phil Heath asked Jay Cutler how much it would cost him to compete in one more Mr. Olympia. Jay Cutler, a four-time Mr. Olympia title winner and one of the fittest bodybuilders even after retiring, said,

"I think a million bucks. I would come back and compete right now for a million I think because I'm doing my fit for 50. I turn 50 in August. I'm 5"9'."

There had been much speculation that Jay Cutler might compete in this year's Masters Olympia, but all of it proved just a rumor after the roster for the 2023 Masters Olympia was released recently.

