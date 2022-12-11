“Real coordination strength” – When Ronnie Coleman reacted to Jason Momoa’s workout

Legendary bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman, an eight-time Mr. Olympia, has often been on his YouTube channel reacting to various influential bodybuilders and actors' training videos.

He has also reacted to 'The Aquaman' Jason Momoa's weight training video. In the opening scene of the video, Ronnie watches Jason doing intense pull-ups and he says, reacting to it and laughing joyfully:

"Jason... these are pretty strong now see... and real... they just got some mad workouts that is a real coordination strength and I ain't doing weighted pull-up... hahahaha"

Ronnie Coleman watches Jason Momoa's mammoth workout

Jason Momoa is an American actor often known for his work on DCEU's Aquaman and his role as Jason Loane in the movie series Baywatch: Hawaii. He is not just a great actor but also a great athlete. He does his stunts all by himself. Ronnie Coleman reacts to one of his videos of working out and gets astonished at how easily he has been doing stuff.

"Jason is strong... real strong... real athletic too... and in real good shape... that's what's up right there Jase... now I see why he was able to be so athletic in that show 'SEE' on Apple TV, one of the best show out there right now."

Coleman also mentions one of his shows, 'SEE,' and drew a comparison with how he was doing his stunts there. He also claimed that Jason Momoa definitely does his stunts by himself:

"Now so uh now... I know now everything he was doing, the reason why he was able to do it so easy... so this guy is truly gifted and talented... and real strong... He's like stuntman strong... and I'm quite sure he was doing a lot of his own stunts because a lot of stuff he was doing requires a lot of strength... that took a lot of coordination, a lot of strength!"

Ronnie Coleman further praised Jason Momoa. He repeatedly called him strong and stuntman strong. He also mentions how the SWAT training too had similar workout patterns to Jason Momoa's:

"Jason is real strong, real coordinated, and real gifted, real talented... he's hanging on this rock with one eye and one arm! This kind of the stuff we were doing at SWAT training too... they had us holding on, climbing walls like that."

A voice behind the camera asked Ronnie Coleman:

"So you did a lot of the same training as them?"

Big man 'King' Ronnie Coleman replied in his traditionally sarcastic way and clarified about the SWAT training stuff. He also said he could never be on the team due to certain reasons:

"Yeah we did a lot of that... that time train... he was just doing right there... yeah except he was climbing up you know. I tried to put a SWAT team you know, made it but uh I passed.... they require you to be home all the time... and because I was always on the road, I couldn't, I couldn't, I couldn't be on the time."

Jason Momoa is currently busy shooting the movie 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. However, there are reports stating that 'The Aquaman' franchise will be scrapped and Momoa might be seen as Lobo in his next DCEU assignment. His upcoming historical drama 'Chief of War' is already being awaited by fans.

