Jason Momoa as Lobo: DCEU Reboot rumors bring troubling news for Aquaman fans

DC Studios is looking to cast Aquaman star Jason Momoa as Lobo. In the comics and other media, the antihero has crossed paths with Superman and other heroes or villains of the DC Universe.

This report comes on the heels of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam 2 getting axed as part of DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a DCEU reboot.

Jason Momoa has portrayed Aquaman in three DCEU films, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and his first solo film, Aquaman. He will once again play the character in 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but DC Studios has planned on that being his last appearance as the character and will instead look to recast Jason Momoa as Lobo.

Jason Momoa as Lobo: Who is this antihero?

Character History

In DC Comics, Lobo was created by Roger Stifler and Keith Giffen and first appeared in Omega Men Issue #3. He is an alien from the planet Czarnia who works as an intergalactic mercenary and bounty hunter.

He was initially a severely villainous persona until the writers hit monotony. Following a hiatus, he returned in the 1990s with his own comic book series, where he became a parody of gritty and grim characters and was whole-heartedly accepted by fans worldwide.

Lobo has since been adapted into various media ranging from animation to video games. Most notably, he is a guest character in the DC Animated Universe shows such as Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League. He has also appeared as a playable character in Injustice Gods Among Us.

Jason Momoa's dream project

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Momoa was asked about a potential reunion with the Justice League following Henry Cavil's return and was hopeful about DC's future under James Gunn and Peter Safran. He said:

"I think with Peter Safran and Mr. James Gunn at the helm now, of DC, I'm very excited about that,"

He also did an indirect tease of Lobo:

"There's a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch so stay tuned."

Famed artist BossLogic has put out a rendition of Jason Momoa as Lobo on Instagram:

In another interview, Momoa has been mum regarding his potential casting as Lobo. Speaking to Comicbook.com, The Aquaman star was asked to blink twice for confirmation on his casting as Lobo.

"Well, I have to obviously blink, so there's no way I can get out of this without blinking, but you know that would be amazing if that happened."

Continuing his statement:

"I'm just happy that James Gunn is at the helm and Peter Safran, who is just like my heart. So I'm in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited."

Fan reactions to Momoa as Lobo and DCEU Reboot

Jason Momoa's fans believe he is perfect for the role of Lobo. They have reacted to the DCEU reboot in different ways:

Many have expressed support for Jason Momoa as Lobo and hope that this project comes to fruition.

What are your thoughts on Jason Momoa as Lobo and the DCEU reboot? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

