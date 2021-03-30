Francis Ngannou & BossLogic's NFT collaboration generates more money than his guaranteed purse for UFC 260 Stipe Miocic fight - Reports

Francis Ngannou walked out of the octagon at UFC 260 crowned as the new champion. But the 'Predator' is now making news for his successful NFT collaboration with Australian artist BossLogic.

Following his exemplary knockout victory against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou resorted to teasing his fans with a glimpse of the collaborated artwork. While giving back to charity seems to be at the forefront of Ngannou's interests, the proceeds from the generous act are truly significant.

Taking to his Twitter about the same was Canadian MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu. He wrote:

"Just been informed that the exact amount of revenue generated from this @francis_ngannou X @BosslogicNFT collaboration generated $581,038.88 on @makersplaceco. Important to note that proceeds from this will help the Francis Ngannou Foundation. I'd consider that a massive dub."

Just been informed that the exact amount of revenue generated from this @francis_ngannou x @Bosslogic NFT collaboration generated $581,038.88 on @makersplaceco.



Important to note that proceeds from this will help the Francis Ngannou Foundation. I'd consider that a massive dub. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 30, 2021

Take a look at the amazing edit here!

This 1/1 NFT collab between @francis_ngannou and @Bosslogic hit $284k before the auction ended. The total revenue generated from all 4 drops combined for way over half a million dollars.

pic.twitter.com/Ru37JJODBA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 30, 2021

Here's the crazy thing. These NFT drops ended up generating more money than Francis Ngannou's guaranteed purse for the Stipe Miocic fight 🤯https://t.co/VolSZuFgip pic.twitter.com/8DeHqIlkbq — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 30, 2021

The ressurgence of Francis Ngannou

Three years after his first loss to Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou returned to his hometown to take his mind off the defeat. With a dire need for a return in order to regain his number one contender spot, the 34-year old seemed to be trying too hard in his comeback exhibition against Derrick Lewis.

Losing the fight via unanimous decision, some experts began to write the Cameroonian off. However, the losing stint came to a violent end during the main event at UFC Fight Night 141 against Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes.

Defeating Blaydes via a technical knockout in the very first round, the Francis Ngannou of old seemed to have resurrected. Following the victory, Ngannou would go on to amass three more wins on the trot before being granted a title shot against then-champion Stipe Miocic.

The stipulated fight took place at UFC 260 and was scheduled to go down at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Going into the championship fight, a calm and collected Francis Ngannou seemed to be picking his shots wisely. Stuffing Miocic's takedown attempts with ease, Ngannou looked closer than ever at securing the desirable UFC gold.

Sure enough, just about a minute into the second round, Francis Ngannou put Miocic to sleep with a viscious right hand.

Soon after his victory, Francis Ngannou decided to use his popularity as champion to drive funds towards a noble cause. Although rumors about the fund generation exceeding Francis Ngannou's purse quickly surfaced the internet, the hearsay is said to hold no water.

That’s not factual. NV doesn’t release salaries so you actually have no idea what Stipe and Francis made. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) March 30, 2021

The proceeds are to be transferred to the Francis Ngannou Foundation, where the focus is targeted at empowering children to lead meaningful lives in the future.

