"That is my biggest regret" - Bodybuilder who played Arnold Schwarzenegger in Bigger shares emotional message for fans

Calum Von Moger, who played Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 movie Bigger, is now looking forward to a new dawn in life. He rose to fame when he played the role of the seven-time Mr Olympia title winner Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2018.

Moger has won the 2020 NPC Mr Universe title. He suffered a knee injury which forced him out for the rest of 2020. Calum was involved in a custody battle the same year after having an unplanned child, according to Fitness Volt.

He didn't have a great time in 2022, as he suffered extremely severe injuries in May when he jumped from the second storey of a building.

Calum was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident, according to Fitness Volt. He was in a coma for six days. After recovering from the injuries, in January 2022, the 'Bigger' actor was caught by police for possession of an illegal substance. After leaving the hospital, the bodybuilder pleaded guilty to the charge.

He then went to a recovery center and most recently, announced that he has got his life back on track. He spoke about the darkest moments of his life in a video posted on his YouTube Channel.

While speaking to the person standing by his side, Calum Von Moger said the two biggest obstacles he faced this year were depression and anxiety. The star of Bigger claimed that he bottled up his emotions and his problems.

"That is my biggest regret. Probably not speaking up about it earlier or maybe not seeking some help about it and talking to someone. Unfortunately, I went down a different path, the wrong path, which was obviously detrimental to my health, and my physical and mental well being."

To stop himself from showing any weakness, Calum indulged in drinking, partying, and other stuff. The Bigger actor stated that he lost control of everything.

"That resulted in me accidentally hurting myself. I never intended to be hospitalized or break my back, messing my arm and stuff. That was the biggest wake up call for me when I woke up out of the coma, six days. I'm just like, going like, 'What the heck happened to me?'”

The bodybuilder said that he was angry and ashamed of himself.

"I highly recommend anyone who’s struggling with any kind of mental health problem or problems with drugs and alcohol, if you’re in a bad way or you feel like there’s nothing out there, go seek help. Go to a recovery center. After I came out of that, I felt completely brand new again, like a fresh mind and focused, driven and stuff. Yeah, that really helped a lot."

'Bigger' actor Calum Von Moger looks ahead with optimism

Towards the end of the video, Calum Von Moger thanked his followers who were supportive of him during his difficult times.

"I’m extremely grateful and appreciative of all of you who have followed my journey. Some of you have been behind me since day one for several years and I want to express my gratitude to each one of you who have reached out in times when I wasn’t doing so well."

The actor from Bigger also apologized for his absence. He also claimed that the message sent to him by his followers was very heartwarming. With dark moments behind him now, Calum will be looking forward to turning a new page in his life.

Poll : 0 votes