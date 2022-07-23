Calum Von Moger Bodybuilding Workout

Calum Von Moger is an Australian bodybuilder and actor best known for playing the character of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 movie Bigger. At the age of 23, he won the title of 'Mr. Universe' and went on to win several bodybuilding competitions, such as the NABBA Junior International Championships.

Von Moger is often referred to as Arnold of his generation or Arnold 2.0 because of his awesome physique that matches up against the greatest bodybuilders of all time. He quickly rose to fame as an aesthetic and classic bodybuilder in the business.

In an interview, Von Moger described himself as a skinny kid who started lifting rusty old weights in a warehouse with the goal of becoming as strong and tough as his older brother. However, he far exceeded that modest goal, commanding the respect of many people in the business.

Let's look at Moger's bodybuilding workout routine, which has enabled him to build such a muscular and tough physique.

Calum Von Moger's Bodybuilding Workout

In an interview, Calum Von Moger said that he understands the similarities he holds with Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, he doesn't want to be typecast or remain in the shadow of Schwarzenegger forever.

More than anything, it's important that an individual is always true to himself, and that goes for bodybuilding as well. Growing up, Von Moger was very athletic and played football (soccer) for around eight years.

To maintain a muscular and strong physique, Calum Von Moger follows a strict diet routine along with the military workout regime. He follows a bodybuilding workout regime six days a week consisting of training for three hours each day.

Out of three hours of workouts Calum dedicates one hour to cardio exercises and the other two to weight training. To fuel his workout routine and maintain muscle mass, Von Moger tries to eat every couple of hours.

Calum Von Moger's typical bodybuilding workout week involves chest workout, back workout, shoulder workout, legs workout, arms workout, and biceps and triceps workouts. The seventh day of the week is a dedicated rest day for proper rest and recovery of the muscles.

Von Moger tries to follow the supersets method in his workout with a high number of repetitions. That means little to no rest in between different sets of the workouts.

The exercises in his chest workout typically involve a fly machine, incline bench press, dumbbell pullovers, dips, flat machine chest press and dumbbell flyes on the slight incline bench.

Von Moger's back workout generally includes exercises such as rack pulls, wide grip lat pulls down, seated cable row, machine row and low cable pulley rows. Meanwhile, his leg workouts include exercises such as hack squats, leg extensions, leg presses, and front squat machines.

The shoulder workout of Calum Von Moger includes exercises such as dumbbell lateral raise, cable rear delt fly, standing dumbbell press, upright barbell row and standing barbell press. Exercises such as dumbbell curls, biceps curls, skull crushers, triceps extensions and preacher curls are included in his arm workout routine.

Discipline and consistency are important for growing and maintaining a muscular physique, according to Von Moger. The organised household in which he grew up and everyone following a particular daily routine has helped Von Moger inculcate the required discipline and mindset for bodybuilding. It has also enabled him to place great value on nutrition and food from a young age.

Growing up, Von Moger looked up to Steve Reeves in Hercules and wanted to build a physique similar to him. Now, after building a nice shape and budding career in bodybuilding, the Australian has himself been an inspiration to millions of young adults and children. That keeps the bodybuilder motivated and able to keep going.

So, if you want to build a muscular physique aside from balanced nutrition and a strict workout regime, consistency is very important. The last piece of advice that the former Mr. Universe has is that, just like Rome wasn’t built in a single day, it takes consistency, time and patience to build a well-sculpted body.

Bottom Line

From growing up in a small town in Australia to commanding such huge respect and influence in the bodybuilding business, Calum Von Moger has certainly come a long way.

Coming from an organised household, he developed a disciplined mindset along with learning the importance of nutrition quite early. Winning the title of Mr. Universe has helped Von Moger build confidence by excelling in his bodybuilding career.

Known for having one of the best physiques in the business, Von Moger has a bodybuilding workout routine that has influenced many people over the world.

