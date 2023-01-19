"They said it was impossible..." - Fans in awe as Shaun Clarida shares pictures from his 2006 photoshoot 

Shaun Clarida, the 212 Olympia Champion, has a great fan base on his social media handle. The 5-foot-2-inch tall bodybuilder has had a struggling but inspiring career journey.

He recently posted a throwback image on his Instagram comparing his 2006 self versus his 2023 self. The change is absolutely phenomenal and the fans think the same. One of them even wrote:

"Once they said it was impossible, than Shaun proved everyone wrong !"

Shaun Clarida is gearing up for the 2023 Arnold Classic, which will be held from March 2-5. However, his recent Instagram post was not related to his upcoming participation. He posted comparison pictures of himself from 2006 and 2022 Olympia.

Fans were astonished to see Clarida's incredible journey from 125 lbs to 178 lbs. The short bodybuilder is truly an inspiration for many people, just like this guy:

"There is hope for me"

"Making the kid on the left proud"

"Natural you were more pro."

"Crazy how much a difference 50lbs of muscle can do!"

"They don't call you giant killer for nothing"

Bodybuilding is a long process. Accurate diet and apt training can help someone mould themselves into a beast:

"Trust the Process!"

"3 Doritos and 53 pounds later......."

"Huge difference"

"Damn, imagine if Shaun didn’t have his drive. He’d still be around 125. Crazy what you can do once you make your mind up and keep the drive alive."

"Chicken and broccoli"

"Even then u were cut as fark like I've said to heaps of pros out there I still like the dropped angle on the front shoulder it gives the pose a better line than lifting it up on the right photo"

"Chicken and rice"

"Ppl wanna talk about consistency and hard work me included but damn. This man put on 3 lbs of muscle a year for 16 straight years. That’s amazing"

"why 178 and he compet [sic] in 212?"

Giant Killer Shaun Clarida is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. He is one of the favorites to win the competition this year, and would have an army of fans behind him.

