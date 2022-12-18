What happened to Whitney Jones? Why did the 3x Ms Fitness Olympia champ withdraw from 2022 Olympia

Whitney Jones, the current Fitness Olympia champion, has excelled in the category for most of the past 10 years. However, Jones announced that she was compelled to withdraw from the upcoming 2022 Olympia due to health issues.

Jones also said on Instagram that she will not be defending her title at the next 2022 Olympia.

Whitney Jones' career over the years

Whitney Jones, a fitness prodigy, began competing in professional bodybuilding in 2011. Jones showed a lot of promise right on and finished second as a fitness competitor at the 2012 IFBB Pro World Championships, narrowly missing out on winning her maiden show.

In 2013, Jones received an invitation to compete in the Olympia competition, and she finished a great season by taking ninth place. Over the next two years, she continued to take part in competitions.

In the 2015 IFBB Tampa Pro, she eventually won her first title. She maintained a position just outside the top 10 in Olympia despite her steady performances.

Given her past results, there were concerns about Jones' chances of winning the Olympia. She finished fourth in the 2016 Olympia, breaking into the top five for the first time. Whitney started the year strong with a win at the IFBB Hawaii Pro. But because of a neck issue, she was forced to withdraw from the 2017 Olympia.

Following the injury, there was debate about whether Jones would offer a major threat to the powerful Oksana Grishina, who won the Fitness Olympia for four years straight, from 2014 to 2017.

Whitney Jones made a statement during her comeback as she claimed her maiden Sandow award at the 2018 Fitness Olympia.

She was motivated to win for the third time in a row as she utilized a truck to get in shape for the 2020 Olympia after successfully defending the title in 2019. Jones, who placed third behind runner-up Grishina and winner Truscott, was ultimately dethroned by Missy Truscott.

Whitney Jones' Life

Whitney Jones is an American model, personal trainer, IFBB Pro Fitness competitor, and gym owner. Her career reached its apex in 2018 when she won the Ms Fitness Olympia and the Arnold Classic.

She didn't immediately think of a future in fitness, though. She planned her own meals and trained, but considered all of this to be merely a pastime.

Jones eventually came to the realization that fitness was her primary interest and made the decision to go all-in, turning into a full-time model, personal trainer, and competitor.

Maintaining her physical health and fitness has become a priority in Whitney's life. But she didn't keep this interest to herself; she also taught her family about it.

For her friends and family, making food plans and workout schedules quickly transitioned from a pastime to a full-time job. Jones already had a foundational understanding of exercise and a healthy diet, but she was eager to learn more. She put in a lot of time and effort to become a licensed personal trainer.

Whitney Jones founded a facility in Arizona with her friend and figure competitor Felicia Romero after receiving her certification.

The celebrated bodybuilder enjoys skiing, skydiving, and comedy gigs in addition to fitness. She works hard, but also makes an effort to unwind and partake in some of these hobbies whenever she can. This revitalizes her and keeps her inspired to take on new tasks.

