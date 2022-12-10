“What’s going on buddy, are those real?” – When Ronnie Coleman reacted to internet sensation Liver King 

Legendary bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman has made a name for himself as an all-time great and is adept at spotting an excellent physique. He discussed Liver King's physique and reacted to some of his crazier antics in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

Coleman observed that something was not quite right about Liver King's waistline as he was drizzling maple syrup on top of his raw flesh.

“Liver King your abs ain’t moving, what’s going on buddy, are those real?”

This is not the first time that Liver King's abs have come up for discussion. The 45-year-old claims that in addition to the steroid allegations, others have questioned the authenticity of his abs. Some people in the neighborhood, including fitness industry leaders like Kenny KO, have directly questioned King about the situation. However, King disproved the claims as usual when they finally met.

Ronnie Coleman reacts to mischievous Liver King's stunts

Ronnie Coleman stopped competing years ago, but his love for the activity has not diminished. He has had multiple operations, which makes it difficult for him to walk, yet he works out hard whenever he is in the gym. Ronnie Coleman, who is 58 years old, is an inspiration whose strong work ethic continues to be one of his best qualities.

Liver King gained renown online popularity over the past three years for his jacked physique and raw meat diet. The organ-eating primordial, once known as Brian Johnson, revealed that he no longer identifies himself with his previous moniker. As opposed to that, he is viewed as Liver King, a being who is motivated by the nine ancestral tenets.

The 45-year-old influencer swears by this way of life and attributes it to saving his children's lives. This includes eating raw meat, exercising to emulate an "ancestral hunt", and soaking up the sunshine. Ronnie Coleman, who is responding to a selection of Liver King's craziest incidents, is the most recent person to talk about his peculiar way of living.

Coleman invited viewers to watch him react to some of Liver King's video clips in his most recent YouTube video.

“What’s going on guys, Big Ron here, and I’ve been hearing a lot of talk about this guy Liver King. So my team put together some reaction videos, so I’m going to give ya’ll my personal reaction to them, yeah buddy!” Ronnie Coleman said.

Ronnie Coleman saw the social media sensation perform a few rows on the rowing machine before slamming a huge wheel. he claimed that after watching the footage, he now thinks Liver King's abs are truly real.

“Looking good bud. Now, I can tell your abs are real because they kind of disappeared a little bit, but they look good!”

After seeing King move the vehicle in neutral, Coleman praised him. He found it difficult to see King eating a raw testicle once more. After the lunch break, the social media sensation continued with some challenging squats.

“Way to use that belt. The most important thing of all — that belt. Keep that back safe and straight.”

Coleman was shocked to see King eating raw meat routinely. He ended the video with his final words,

“The raw meat and the raw liver is unorthodox. It’s kind of hard to believe. He trains good though. He lifts heavy. Good form, strong as hell but the raw sh** got me kind of queasy.”

Ronnie Coleman would be thrilled to get a chance to train with King.

“Hey guys, after watching that reaction video with the Liver King, he might be a little crazy — a little different, but I think he’s really kind of cool. So Liver King — if you ever want to get together and do a workout with your boy Big Ron, let’s do this. Bring it on, yeah buddy!”

Fans recently saw Liver King in action when he challenged Paulo Costa of the UFC to a liver-eating competition. He has been criticized for eating raw meat at various times. With Ronnie Coleman being the most recent person to acknowledge King's bizarre but efficient training routine, it is clear that his ancestral message is still making its way around. Although he praised King's work ethic, he will never consume any raw organ meat himself going forward.

Poll : 0 votes