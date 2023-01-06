Who is Jahid Hasan Shuvo? Bodybuilder banned for life for kicking prize off stage

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo recently went viral for a video that rapidly circulated on the internet of him kicking his second-place prize off stage. The video showed him tossing his prize, a blender, up in the air before kicking it off stage twice. Before his actions, however, he can be seen exchanging words with one of the organizers, who seemed to be conversing with him in a perceptively rude manner. One question remains to be answered: Who is Shuvo?

The bodybuilder named Jahid Hasan Shuvo

Shuvo's name may not be recognized by many worldwide, but he seems to be a hero in Bangladesh and its growing bodybuilding community. Judging by the 28-year-old athlete's Facebook page, he is a young and hungry bodybuilder who is highly passionate about the sport.

Shuvo poses at the BABBF National Championships 2020: Image via Facebook (Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation)

Shuvo originates from South Keranigonj in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka. Many in Bangladesh recognize him as one of the best men's physique bodybuilders in the country. Judging from his Facebook page, Shuvo has decorated himself with many national titles throughout his career, including the trophy for Mr. Bangladesh and a first-place finish at the 9th Bangladesh Games Bodybuilding Event in 2020, held by the Bangladesh Olympic Association.

The incident

Shuvo finished in second place at the BABF National Bodybuilding Championships 2022, which took place on the 23rd of December last year. For his efforts, the professional bodybuilder was handed a blender as a prize along with a trophy and a medal. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Shuvo seemed distraught with the decision made by the judges. In an act of 'protest,' he threw the blender up in the air and kicked it off stage twice.

Speaking to the Dhaka Tribune after the ceremony, he said:

"This was a kick at corruption. Any kind of corruption in any place in our country. Even a child could tell the difference in physique between me and the winner. However, I would like to apologise for my reaction, because without context, it looks unpleasant for a sportsperson to do that."

Unfortunately, for Shuvo, he was banned for life from future events by the Bangladeshi Bodybuilding Federation after their consultation with IFBB. With fans supporting Shuvo in his protest, the federation posted a video of Shuvo performing vile signals on their Facebook page, stating it to be the reason for his ban.

Shuvo stands alongside two other participants at the MonkMoney BABBF National Bodybuilding Championships 2022 (Day 4), minutes before the announcement of the decision: Image via Facebook (Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation)

However, this did not affect the Bangladeshi fans as they rally support for the banned athlete to this day. The collective voice of the masses reiterates the same message over and over: Shuvo's actions don't excuse the alleged corruption within the federation. Fans also believe that one of the organizers, cladded in red, was extremely rude to Shuvo in their conversation right before his anger took over him.

It remains to be seen whether this ban will be lifted or stand, but it is apparent which side the fans are taking now.

