Who is Maureen Blanquisco? Everything we know about the 2022 Bikini Olympia Champion

Maureen Blanquisco took home the victory at the 2022 Bikini Olympia Championships. Recently, the biggest event in bodybuilding, Mr Olympia, was held and contestants attempted to win in their own categories.

One of the categories was for the bikini competition, which saw Blanquisco emerge victorious over her challengers. Many expected this to be one of the more memorable competitions in its history and it did not disappoint.

In the 13th iteration of the contest, many expected reigning champion Jennifer Dorie to claim the title once more. If anyone was expected to challenge her, it was Janet Layug, Lauralie Chapados, Elisa Pecini, or Ashley Kaltwasser.

However, Blanquisco emerged victorious in a stunning upset. As a result, she earned quite a pretty penny:

Maureen Blanquisco, $50,000 Jennifer Dorie, $20,000 Ashley Kaltwasser, $12,000 Daraja Hill, $7,000 Lauralie Chapados, $6,000

Dorie ended up finishing second, so none of the expected usurpers placed higher than she did. But it was all for nought as Blanquisco put on such a show that the judges had no choice but to crown her.

Blanquisco placed fourth in the 2021 iteration of the event, so her victory was a bit of a surprise. She and Dorie came into the competition in top form and the judges had to make a tough decision, but granted her the upset win.

Maureen Blanquisco earned the crown (Image via Breaking Muscle)

In Blanquisco's debut competition in 2019, she came ninth. She didn't compete in 2020 and then placed fourth last year, so she has steadily improved each year. It will be interesting to see what she comes up with following a victory.

Who is Maureen Blanquisco?

Maureen Blanquisco is a bodybuilder who is known for competing in Bikini competitions. Her most notable victory thus far came in the 2022 Bikini Olympia competition.

She is currently 29 years of age and represented Norway in the event. She stands at well over five feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Full list of Bikini Olympia competitors

Here is everyone Blanquisco had to compete with, per Mr Olympia:

Roxana Marquez (Mexico)

Jennifer Dorie (Canada)

Elisa Pecini (Brazil)

Ashley Kaltwasser (USA)

Ottavia Mazza (Italy)

Phoebe Hagan (UK)

Lauralie Chapados (Canada)

Francesca Stoico (Italy)

Jourdanne Lee (Canada)

Wiktoria Gasior (Poland)

Ivanna Escandar (Spain)

Allison Testu (France)

Sally-Anne Kato (Japan)

Shenese Case (Canada)

Alessia Facchin (Italy)

Cristiane Silveira (Brazil)

Jennifer Ronzitti (USA)

Danielle Phelps (USA)

Yan Gao (New Zealand)

Eli Fernandez (Mexico)

Jil Meret Schmitz (Thailand)

Ashlyn Little (USA)

Hayeun Kim (South Korea)

Aleksandra Banda (Australia)

Janet Layug (USA)

Lucia Malavaze (USA)

Sierra Swann (USA)

Gabriella Mohamed (USA)

Jibin Park (South Korea)

Jordan Fisher (USA)

Kristina Brunauer (Austria)

Erin Stern (USA)

Bola Seo (South Korea)

Susana Aramayo (Argentina)

Jessica Wilson (USA)

Laura Ziv (France)

Aimee Leann Delgado (USA)

Cheuk Nam Karen Yuen (HKSAR)

Daraja Hill (USA)

Shelby Pierce (USA)

Vania Auguste (USA)

Jordan Brannon (USA)

Yurika Shigemoto (USA)

Rukiye Solak (Turkey)

India Paulino (USA)

Brittany Hamilton (USA)

Maia Gordon (Canada)

Marie-Eve Duchesneau (Canada)

Alexandria Ross (USA)

Valerya Fedorenko (Ukraine)

Reyna Perez Mecalco (Mexico)

Elizaveta Dementeva (Russia)

Romina Basualdo (Argentina)

Eszter Oczella (Hungary)

In the end, Maureen Blanquisco stood above them all.

Poll : 0 votes