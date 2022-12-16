Why do competitors use spray tan for Mr. Olympia?

Bodybuilding is one of the toughest sports ever. An individual has to go through some rigorous training to get to their preferred physical condition. Professional bodybuilders have worked harder over the years to compete in famous bodybuilding competitions such as the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic.

According to the schedule, the most prestigious bodybuilding competition 2022 Mr. Olympia is from December 15 to 18. So bodybuilders like Big Ramy, Brandon Curry, and William Bonac will be gearing up for the event. We have usually seen bodybuilders bring out their best poses to highlight the hard work they have put in leading up to Mr. Olympia. We've also seen bodybuilders using spray tan.

Competitors use spray tan because it improves muscle definition. Not only during Mr. Olympia but bodybuilders also tend to use spray tan in most of their competitions. We usually see extremely bright lights in competitions, so a darker and tanned complexion looks better under those lights. According to BarBend, the contrast between stark lighting and dark skin assists in defining muscular cuts and striations (tiny grooves of muscle across major muscle groups in a highly defined body).

Spray tan also provides the competitor's physique with a harder look. Yet another reason bodybuilders use spray tan is that it adds visual contrast. Apart from giving their built-up physique a concentrated look, the spray tan provides the bodybuilders freedom with the choice of apparel they plan on wearing during the competition.

Depending on the level of tan, bodybuilders choose the color or pattern of their posing apparel. Another important thing that most bodybuilders do before appearing on stage is the application of oils. This provides bodybuilders with a shiny and pristine look.

Head Olympia judge Steve Weinberger had spoken about tanning during a Q&A session with Muscle & Fitness. Steve said that fair-skinned bodybuilders have a better chance of achieving an even, natural-looking tan if they can get some tan from natural sunlight before using bottled tanning products.

The history of tanning in bodybuilding

According to BarBend, Eugen Sandow and Charles Atlas, the stars of the late 19th and early 20th century, would apply chalk or other powders on their bodies to enhance the look of their physique. This could possibly be considered the earliest step in tanning in bodybuilding.

As the years passed by, tanning became a common part of contest preparation during the so-called golden era of bodybuilding in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. The seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner, Arnold Schwarzenegger, spoke about tanning in his book, The New Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding.

Schwarzenegger said,

"A good tan helps to keep your definition under bright stage lights, but it must be approached with a degree of moderation and care. I recommend that you get as good of a tan (natural) as possible first, and then increase its depth with the use of artificial agents."

Just as Steven Weinberger had suggested, Arnold had also recommended the acquisition of natural tan before the application of artificial agents.

Schwarzenegger also claimed that the initial professional bodybuilders would pose on stage without any tan at all. Arnold termed this a tactical error.

Tanning has evolved over the years with early bodybuilders posing on stage without a tan, and then came the golden era during which natural tan and artificial tan were mixed. Now there are even a set of procedures to be followed for the usage of tan in bodybuilding.

Nowadays, it's hard to see any bodybuilder on stage without a spray tan because professional bodybuilders and the bodybuilding community feel that the tan is necessary to showcase their body, which has been sculpted through their sheer hard work and determination.

