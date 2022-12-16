Will Brandon Curry participate in Mr. Olympia 2022?

Brandon Curry, the Nashville-born professional bodybuilder, is a one-time Mr. Olympia title winner. He was the runner-up in two editions of Mr. Olympia.

With 2022 Mr. Olympia almost upon us, several bodybuilders have been gearing up to challenge for the title. But will the 2019 Mr. Olympia title winner participate in Mr. Olympia 2022?

Yes, Brandon Curry will participate in Mr. Olympia 2022. He will compete in the competition's open category, which is remarkable.

After finishing as a runner-up for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021, Brandon will look forward to reclaiming the title he last won in 2019. He is preparing for one of the most prestigious competitions in bodybuilding history and has kept most of his preparation under wraps like most of the elite bodybuilders.

He appeared on a podcast with Fouad Abiad Media on 28 November 2022. Brandon revealed that he weighed above 260 pounds during the interaction.

Curry will be high on confidence entering the Mr. Olympia competition this year after winning the 2022 Arnold Classic in March. He also clinched the best poser award in the competition.

Brandon Curry predicts the 2022 Mr. Olympia Top 10

The 2019 Mr. Olympia title winner made predictions for the 2022 Mr. Olympia during his appearance on the Fouad Abiad Media podcast. Brandon seemed to be in good spirits as he picked himself as the winner of the 2022 Mr. Olympia. This indicates his trust in himself after all the hard work he has put in all these months.

Top 10 of 2022 Mr. Olympia, as predicted by Brandon Curry:

Brandon Curry Mamdouh Big Ramy Elssbiay William Bonac Hadi Choopan Rafael Brandao Michal Krizanek Chinedu Andrew "Jacked" Obiekea Samson Dauda Hunter Labrada Nick Walker

Brandon predicted the two-time Mr. Olympia winner Big Ramy to finish as a runner-up. He also predicted the two-time Arnold Classic Champion William Bonac to finish third. Curry predicted 2021 Arnold Classic champion, Nick Walker, to finish tenth.

Brandon Curry's early life

Brandon Curry was born on 19 October 1982 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The 2019 Mr. Olympia winner developed an interest in weightlifting at six when he received a pair of Hulk Hogan dumbbells as a birthday present.

Another interesting fact is that, with several bodybuilders being inspired by seeing other bodybuilders, Brandon was inspired by the G.I. Joe action figure. He was also awestruck by Rambo and Rocky, who motivated him to train hard.

He tried his hand at gymnastics and quickly learned it wasn't his sport. The Nashville-born bodybuilder has competed in other sports too, such as track and field and football. He also wrestled for Hunters Lane Comprehensive High School in Nashville.

Brandon, after completing high school, joined exercise science at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. During his time at the university, he also played for their football team before focusing his full attention on weight training.

After completing his degree, he started his career as a personal trainer before becoming a bodybuilder. The first ever show in his bodybuilding career was the Supernatural Bodybuilding Competition in 2003. Brandon Curry competed in the light heavyweight division and emerged victorious.

But only in 2008, Curry became a pro after clinching the NPC USA Championships at both the heavyweight and overall. This was the start of Brandon's path toward Mr. Olympia glory.

