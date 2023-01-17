Will Derek Lunsford compete against Nick Walker at 2023 Arnold Classic?

Derek Lunsford, the runner-up of 2022 Mr. Olympia, has been topping the headlines for weeks. There had been speculation that he might return to compete in the 2023 Arnold classic, which is going to be held seven weeks from now.

However, it seems that Derek is not looking to compete in the Arnold Classic. On a podcast with Fouad Abiad, Lunsford spoke about his intentions to compete in the event. He was influenced by his coach Hany Rambod to focus on Mr. Olympia 2023.

"I told Hany that I would be willing to do the Arnold, I would like to do it, but at the same time, I don't want it to take away from this year's Olympia, and he's in agreement with that. He said, 'No, I want you to make solid improvements for the Olympia.'"

Is there still a chance that Derek Lunsford will compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic?

Seven weeks out from the forthcoming 2023 Arnold Classic, bodybuilder Derek Lunsford looks in great shape. Fans are speculating that Lunsford may appear on the program after a recent body update on Instagram.

Lunsford demonstrated in the off-season that he could hang with mass monsters by doing a guest pose at Jim Manion's IFBB Pittsburgh Pro event with Brandon Curry, Hunter Labrada, and Nick Walker.

Seeing Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Patrick Moore join the Arnold Classic roster recently, Derek Lunsford can still make headlines by joining the competition. But there has been no official statement from either his side or Arnold Sports.

Whether Lunsford intends to participate in less than two months is yet unknown. Walker made his entrance known last week and just released a comparable physical update. Despite losing to Lunsford, Walker is quite optimistic about his next performance.

If Derek Lunsford decides to compete in Ohio, he will have competition in addition to Walker. William Bonac, a two-time winner who is now back, aims to improve after finishing ninth at the 2022 Olympics. Samson Dauda, who placed sixth at Olympia after finishing fourth at the AC last year, wants to get better. Shaun Clarida, a two-time 212 Olympia, has a history with Lunsford and has pledged to offer the same Olympia package or better in the upcoming weeks.

The 2022 Mr. Olympia

In 2022, his coach questioned whether Lunsford would be able to make weight for the 212 division safely. Dan Solomon, the president of Olympia, expressed similar concern and made reference to a unique invitation to participate in the Men's Open category. Unexpectedly, Lunsford received a special invitation to participate in the Open division at the 2022 Olympia in September.

Nick Walker, Derek Lunsford, and Hadi Choopan were engaged in a three-man battle last month in the competition's championship round. Although "The Mutant" won the Olympia People's Champ Award, he was unable to overcome Hadi Choopan, the new champion, or Lunsford, a newcomer in the Open class. Walker then openly declared that he would not take part in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

The Arnold Sports Festival stated that the Men's Open prize money has risen from $200,000 to $300,000, one week after the scant contestant list was made public. Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Patrick Moore thereby entered the draw. After Lunsford's victory over Walker at the 2022 Olympia, supporters think the former 212-pound champion will soon make a comeback.

