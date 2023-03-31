"You need to be useful"- Arnold Schwarzenegger shares the 'secret to happiness' with followers

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s name in itself is a grand demeanor. From bodybuilding to acting, Arnie established himself as a great in both industries. Despite retiring from bodybuilding, Arnie's love for fitness remains strong.

A few months ago, Arnold started a daily newsletter called The Pump Daily. The newsletter covers various topics including health and lifestyle. In a recent newsletter, Arnie shared the 'secret to happiness' with his followers:

"I think that all of you should try to make as much money as you want. But if something is missing in your life, and you find that the money and the comfort it buys you don’t make you happy, my guess is you need to find a purpose. You need to be useful. I’ve known a lot of miserable, angry, rich people."

The seven-time Olympia champion often shares lifestyle and mental health issues in his daily newsletter. In the most recent edition of The Pump Daily, Arnie shared some scientific facts about the connection between money and happiness. It reads,

"A new study of more than 33,000 people found that happiness continues to increase upwards of $200,000 per year."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared that many rich people say 'money can't buy happiness', but he emphasized that money can buy comfort. He added,

"It always drives me nuts when rich people tell other people that 'money can't buy you happiness.' It can definitely buy you a lot of comforts, and it can make life much easier. But I also don’t think that comfort or ease is the same as happiness. You can be the most comfortable person in the world and still be completely depressed."

Arnold Schwarzenegger later on, added that money certainly solves problems. But it should be seen as a privilege, not happiness.

"The question isn't whether having more money eliminates certain problems; it undoubtedly does. Money is a privilege (whether earned or inherited), and that means less stress. But does having money mean you'll be happier? It’s not as clear-cut as it appears."

Arnold Schwarzenegger added that doing something lovable will bring happiness. However, he emphasized that it does not mean stopping earning money. He added,

"Everyone I’ve ever known who knew why they were doing what they were doing every day has had a smile on their face. It’s why I smiled in the gym in Pumping Iron while everyone else frowned. I didn’t have money then, I was a bricklayer with Franco when I wasn’t training and going to college classes to pay the bills. But I did have a vision. I think that’s the key to happiness."

Arnold Schwarzenegger then shared an incident from the '70s. He wrote,

"There is also one more thing: if you have tried to find happiness and you just can’t, one sure path is to help someone else. I still remember in the late 70s, when I went to train Special Olympics athletes for the first time in Wisconsin, I went back to my hotel room just feeling fantastic. I’m talking pure joy. I sat there and thought, “Why am I so happy? I didn’t make any money today. I didn’t win any awards.” I’d given back. I felt useful. That’s true happiness."

