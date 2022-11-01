The current size of the Indian esports industry and esports teams in India contributing towards it is estimated to be approximately INR 250 crores, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46 percent anticipated over the next four years. According to a recent report titled "Ready. Set. Game ON!" by 2021 E&Y Report, the esports industry is expected to grow fourfold by 2025, reaching an estimated INR 1,100 crores.

Esports, or electronic sports, has the potential to become a large part of India's mainstream sporting culture, given the country's large youth population and rapidly expanding internet penetration.

Esports are a type of video game-based competition. Typically, esports are organized, multiplayer video game competitions held between professional players, either individually or in teams. It replicates the experience of watching a professional sporting event by transforming online gaming into a spectator sport.

At a time when Indian esports industry is on the verge of emerging as a market leader globally, there has been attention towards carving out a well-defined framework for esports.

All of these projections have ensured that stakeholders are aware of the prominence and growth of esports, but how has this unconventional industry become such a high-potential market for revenue generation in India?

Top brands that have sponsored and are accelerating esports teams in India

Nodwin Gaming & Airtel - The top esports organization in South Asia, NODWIN Gaming, and Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India's largest integrated telecom provider, have announced a partnership to advance esports in India. With the introduction of the Airtel India esports tour, the partnership turned out to be a success.

The Airtel India Esports Tour will initially include all NODWIN competitions for video game genres such as FIFA, PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, and Clash of Clans. All renowned NODWIN competitions, including the Indian Premiership by NODWIN, Dreamhack India, The Northeast Cup, KO Fight Nights, and PAN Fest, will be covered. This will also include NODWIN-run competitions like the Indian PUBG Mobile Pro league.

PUMA & Revenant Esports - One of India’s most dependable and rapidly expanding Esports organizations, Revenant Esports, has named PUMA as its official kit sponsor for the forthcoming campaign.

One of the most significant non-endemic brand alliances in the Indian esports market was this association. The developers of Revenant Esports and the Esports roster will wear exclusive kits made by PUMA in accordance with the rules of the collaboration.

1xBet & Total Gaming - After signing the contract, Total Gaming became 1xBet's official Esports ambassador. The bookmaker's advertisements will appear on the streamer's social networks and YouTube channel. In addition, Total Gaming and 1xBet will release multiple videos for online gaming enthusiasts.

Following numerous international partnership agreements with some of the top esports organizations like the International DotA 2 champions OG Esports and Team Spirit, well-known CS:GO rosters including MIBR and K23, and other illustrious organizations such as Tundra Esports and TSM, esports has been one of 1xBet's primary focuses.

Mercedes-Benz & ESL India - Mercedes-Benz India has partnered with ESL One, the world's first international esports competition, to be held in Mumbai. From April 19 to 21, 2019, Dota 2, a real-time strategy game, was played at the NSCI Dome.

Since 2017, Mercedes-Benz has participated in international Dota 2 esports competitions. As part of their 25th anniversary celebrations in India, the company has extended its global partnership with the inaugural Dota Major Championship.

HyperX & Entity Gaming - HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston, has become the official sponsor of the Indian professional esports team Entity Gaming. This is the first time the company has sponsored a professional esports team in India.

HyperX announced Entity Gaming as its first sponsored esports team in India.

HyperX is a well-known brand in the professional esports industry, sponsoring over 20 teams on a global scale. Their peripherals, which include keyboards, mice, and headsets –particularly their Cloud series of gaming headsets – are quite popular among gamers.

By 2025, the number of professional esports players could reach an estimated 1.5 million, and the number of viewers is projected to touch 85 million. This is a rapidly expanding market segment that has implications for entertainment, employment, and the economy. As digital users shift their focus from traditional sporting events to virtual ones, the landscape will shift, and esports will become an area to monitor.

