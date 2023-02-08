Latest technology trends in sports science

Technology is a broad-spectrum term utilized in almost all fields. Sports science supports this ever-evolving field with its advancements in innovative methods for improving athletic performance both on and off the field. With on-field technology, we have wearables that help in data capturing and monitoring, and in off-field technology, we have immersive reality and big data, which aid in understanding the entire process of a sport.

This article will enlist the technologies used in sports science and how they can enhance athletic performance and improve player health.

Wearable technology

Wearable technology variables (Image by macrovector on Freepik)

Wearables have taken the world of sports science by storm. The reason behind this is real-time data capturing and monitoring of athletes. It starts with small sensors and graduates into smartwatches, smart clothing, and more. Wearables can be divided into individual metric devices and combined metric devices.

Individual metric devices

Sensors that measure a single metric, such as distance, time, force, etc., are known as individual metric devices. Different types of such sensors that can be have been listed below.

Motion sensors

Motion sensors track body movement and include accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometers.

Biomedical sensors

Biomedical sensors measure physiological parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation.

Environmental sensors

Environmental sensors measure environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, and air quality.

Force sensors

Force sensors measure the force applied to an object and include load cells, pressure sensors, and strain gauges.

Chemical sensors

Chemical sensors detect and measure environmental chemicals, such as toxic gases, and alcohol and glucose levels.

Optical sensors

Optical sensors detect light and include cameras, ambient light sensors, and proximity sensors.

Electromyography (EMG) sensors

Electromyography sensors measure muscle activity and are commonly used in rehabilitation and sports applications.

Electroencephalography (EEG) sensors

Electroencephalography sensors measure brain activity and are commonly used in neuroscientific research and medical applications.

Combined metric technology

Combined metric technology is a wearable device that constitutes multiple individual sensors like the ones listed above. These wearables help you get multiple metrics with just one device. We have listed the main types of such devices below:

Smartwatches and their utility (Image by storyset on Freepik)

Smartwatches

A watch that combines multiple individual sensors to give an umbrella overview of almost all the metrics that an athlete requires to track their activity or sports. Smartwatches have varied types but mostly combine motion and biomedical sensors.

Smart clothing

Multiple things can be included in this section. Almost all sensors are used one way or another to provide real-time data for athlete monitoring. Types of smart clothing include shorts, jerseys, and accessories.

Smart footwear

Shoes, socks, and insoles having multiple sensors integrated within are included in this category.

Virtual reality training

Use of VR in cricket training (Image via Getty)

Virtual reality (VR) is an innovative approach to enhancing athletic performance, coordination, reflexes, and even improving mental toughness and visualization skills. VR and its uses in sports science can be listed as follows:

Injury prevention and rehabilitation

VR can simulate different sports movements and help athletes recover from injuries by gradually increasing the difficulty of the exercises.

Performance training

VR can enhance athletes' performance by allowing them to practice in simulated environments that mimic real-life conditions.

Tactical analysis

VR can analyze athletes' performance and provide insights into their strengths and weaknesses. This enables coaches to make more informed decisions about training and game strategies.

Fan engagement

VR can enhance the fan experience by allowing them to experience live sporting events from different perspectives and providing virtual tours and behind-the-scenes access.

Overall, VR technology is a valuable tool in sports science, as it provides a new level of interaction and immersion that can be used to improve performance, injury prevention, rehabilitation, tactical analysis, and fan engagement.

Big data and analytics

One of the most crucial players in the technology involved in sports science is big data and analytics, which is quickly gaining traction in the academic world as well.

Here are the uses of big data technology:

Performance analytics

Performance analytics tracks and analyzes an athlete's performance data, including physical attributes such as speed, endurance, and strength, as well as technical skills such as shooting accuracy, passing accuracy, and ball control.

Injury analytics

Injury analytics tracks and analyzes data related to athlete injuries, including the type, frequency, and severity of injuries, as well as risk factors and prevention strategies.

Tactical analytics

Tactical analytics analyzes team and player performance in terms of tactical decisions, such as ball possession, passing patterns, and player movements.

Fan analytics

Fan analytics collects and analyzes fan behavior and preference data, including ticket sales, merchandise purchases, and social media engagement.

Broadcasting analytics

Broadcasting analytics collects and analyzes data related to the broadcast of sports events, including viewership patterns, audience demographics, and advertising effectiveness.

Health and wellness analytics

Health and wellness analytics tracks and analyzes athlete health and wellness data, including sleep patterns, nutrition, and recovery strategies.

Game analytics

Game analytics analyzes in-game data, such as player movements, ball trajectories, and player interactions, to gain insights into game strategies and player performance.

These were just three domains under the technology space used in sports science. Upcoming technologies include biomechanical analysis, nanotechnology, computerized training programs, brain-computer interfaces, 3D printing, and blockchain. These are exciting times for both sports science and technology enthusiasts who love learning and using these advancements. We will be covering more of these technologies in detail soon.

