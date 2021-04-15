Watch: Novak Djokovic's unique mental preparation technique for his match against Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic has often spoken about how meditation and visualization have played an integral role in his success. Now, one of the techniques Djokovic uses to prepare himself for a match has been captured on video, thanks to Eurosport journalist Benoit Maylin.

On Wednesday, Maylin posted a clip of Novak Djokovic's pre-match routine on social media. The video was shot just before the Serb's second-round match against Jannik Sinner at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic before his match against Jannik Sinner - Image Credit: @BenoitMaylin Twitter handle

In the video, Novak Djokovic is seen standing in a corner, with the sound from a match or practice session in the background. Djokovic focuses on his breath and does some visualization exercises in the 59-second clip.

🚨Vous n’avez jamais vu ça! La préparation et visualisation mentale de @DjokerNole juste avant son match contre @janniksin 🧠 @ROLEXMCMASTERS pic.twitter.com/ummdx25CxU — Benoit Maylin (@BenoitMaylin) April 14, 2021

Novak Djokovic is known to be a big fan of techniques that focus on inner energy and emotions. In his book "Serve to Win: The 14-Day Gluten-Free Plan for Physical and Mental Excellence", the World No. 1 spoke about how these techniques help him clear up his internal mental chatter.

"I've done so much mindful meditation that now my brain functions better automatically, even when I'm not meditating," Novak Djokovic wrote. "I used to freeze up whenever I made a mistake; I was sure that I wasn't in the same league as the Federers..."

"Now, when I blow a serve or shank a backhand, I still get those flashes of self-doubt, but I know how to handle them: I acknowledge the negative thoughts and let them slide by, focusing on the moment," he added. "That mindfulness helps me process pain and emotions. It lets me focus on what's really important."

Novak Djokovic on a 10-match winning streak at the start of the season for the 6th time in his career

Novak Djokovic after beating Jannik Sinner at the Monte-Carlo Masters on April 14, 2021

Novak Djokovic went on to win the second-round match against Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2, to move into the Round of 32 at the Monte Carlo Masters. The win took his record to 10-0 in singles for the 2021 season; the Serb went undefeated at the ATP Cup and the Australian Open in February.

2011 (41-0)

2012 (10-0)

2013 (17-0)

2016 (14-0)

2020 (26-0)

2021 (10-0)



For the sixth time in his career, @DjokerNole is off to a 10-0 start (or better) to his season.https://t.co/fxn94ewqxW — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 15, 2021

Djokovic will meet Dan Evans in the third round on Thursday. The Brit defeated Dusan Lajovic in three sets in the first round, followed by a straight-sets win over Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting between Novak Djokovic and Dan Evans.

Monte Carlo marks Djokovic's first tournament since the Australian Open. The Serb had taken a break to recover from the abdominal injury he sustained during the year's first Grand Slam.