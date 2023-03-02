The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently underway, and it wouldn't be wrong to suggest that in terms of popularity, it is one of the most watched events across the cricketing calendar. The India-Australia Test series, the premium of the premium, has attracted the largest brands as sponsors, offering them millions of views.

Another sponsor that has jumped aboard the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a sponsor is HSBC Bank India.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customer Propositions, Digital & Marketing - Wealth & Personal Banking India at HSBC, discussed various aspects of the sponsorship partnership, the vision behind the partnership, and future plans in the sporting sector.

Excerpts from Head of Customer Propositions, Digital & Marketing - Wealth & Personal Banking India at HSBC, Jaswinder Sodhi's conversation on the partnership in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Q. Can you shed some light on the scope of this partnership?

Jaswinder Sodhi: HSBC in India has huge ambitions, and the current annual results also vindicate our stand. We are a brand that is here to stay and will invest in the growth of people and organizations.

I am sure you would have seen our intent with the L&T acquisition recently. We are also going to launch our private banking in India soon. We have supported a lot of sports in India, and you would have seen that with AFI partnership, BWF sponsorships, HSBC Golf League, HSBC Go Green Cyclothon, and many more.

In terms of cricket, we understand that a brand with huge growth aspirations in India has to partner with the sport to connect to the pulse of the country, and that is exactly what we have done.

We want to be a household name in India and connect with the emotions as well. There is no other sport that will help us achieve this faster than cricket.

Q. Can you tell us how HSBC’s vision as a company aligns with cricket and, more specifically, Indian cricket?

Jaswinder Sodhi: Like I mentioned, our vision in India is to be the leading bank for international Indians, and cricket in India transcends boundaries, which makes it a seamless integration for us.

We are also one of the largest banks for NRIs, and cricket is one of the most important things that unite them with their roots in India. So, for us, it was a natural partnership with the sport.

Q. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is probably the most coveted Test series throughout international cricket. Considering this, what is the significance behind this sponsorship for HSBC?

Jaswinder Sodhi: You are spot on, and you answered the question; this is the most coveted series and hence a great start for our relationship with cricket in India. Expect to see a lot more in the future.

Q. Speaking about marketing in sports particularly, where does India lie in terms of opportunities available and commercial viability compared to the world?

Jaswinder Sodhi: India is a large consumer of live sport, especially cricket. Cricket in the subcontinent, especially an iconic series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ensures great visibility for us and aligns perfectly with our marketing goals.

We have worked closely with ITW to mark out what we want to achieve through this partnership, and we are confident that this is a great first step into sports and cricket for HSBC India.

Q. In terms of marketing, what do you see as the tangible impacts of this partnership?

Jaswinder Sodhi: One of the main tangible impacts is obviously increased visibility and brand recall for us. In addition to that, being associated with Indian cricket is a strategy that has paid off time and again for multiple brands.

We wanted to start with an on-ground association because it gives us the added benefit of exposure to the live cricket audience as well as those watching through broadcast.

Q. Is HSBC planning more such partnerships across sports in the coming future?

Jaswinder Sodhi: Absolutely. You will soon see some huge announcements related to cricket and other sports. Like I mentioned, we are committed to supporting sports as a whole, and that will continue and especially with cricket.

HSBC Bank India has taken up on-ground sponsorship assets with ITW, featuring on double gold perimeter slots, sight screen, and outer screen. The third Test between India and Australia is currently underway at Indore's Holkar Stadium between March 1 and March 5, with India leading the four-match series 2-0.

