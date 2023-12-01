"Pro Kabaddi League's story across its seasons is a narrative of growth": Anupam Goswami, Mashal Sports League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League

In the whirlwind of Indian sports, the Pro Kabaddi League shines as a tale of incredible growth and achievement. Born from a partnership between martial sports pioneers led by Charu Sharma and the ambitious media collaboration of Disney Star, this league transformed a deeply rooted Indian sport into a global spectacle over the past decade.

Fueled by innovation, smart strategy, and a steadfast dedication to fans, the Pro Kabaddi League has become one of India's foremost sporting events, captivating audiences and redefining kabaddi's entertainment value.

At the helm of this journey is Anupam Goswami, the Head of Sports League and Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League. His visionary leadership and strategic maneuvers navigated the league through uncharted territories, propelling it to unprecedented heights. Season after season, under his guidance, the league's blend of athleticism, entertainment, and reverence for kabaddi captured the hearts of viewers. This solidified its position as a sporting giant.

In an exclusive meeting orchestrated by Sportskeeda, key figures in the Pro Kabaddi League — Anupam Goswami, Nikhil Nimmagadda (Director of the Tamil Thalaivas), and Kirthi Muralikrishnan (CEO of the Bengaluru Bulls) — came together to unravel the league's triumphs.

Their conversations delved into the league's ascent and the business strategies fueling its success, illuminating the crucial link between innovative tactics, dedicated fan engagement, and the enduring spirit of Kabaddi.

Pro Kabaddi League's rise to glory and the business behind the sport

Q. Congratulations on reaching the milestone 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League! It's truly remarkable and a testament to everyone's incredible efforts. Looking back, could you share insights into the league's evolution since its inception and elaborate on the profound impact it has had on the sporting landscape?

Anupam Goswami: The Pro Kabaddi League, embarking on its historic 10th season, stands as a testament to India's flourishing sports landscape. In a relatively short span of just over 15 years, it has surpassed the critical milestone shared by only a handful of sporting leagues.

Born from a simple yet robust belief in showcasing kabaddi's prowess, the league's inception stemmed from the concerted efforts of martial sports advocates and the ambitious vision of Disney Star as media partners. The league's immediate success upon its debut season validated this vision, setting the stage for its phenomenal growth.

Central to its journey have been the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, notably the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, embracing fresh perspectives that fueled the league's evolution. The expansion from 8-12 teams underscored the collective contribution of the franchises, pivotal in shaping the league's multifaceted success.

At its core, the Pro Kabaddi League upholds the fundamental values of top-tier competition, incessant investment in athletes, and a relentless focus on engaging fans. Its ability to resonate with enthusiasts while showcasing India's sporting excellence has been a hallmark of its journey.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the league's governance structure has been a linchpin in achieving this remarkable milestone. The confluence of these essential aspects, managed prudently, has been pivotal in propelling the league into its landmark 10th season.

Yet, this evolution hasn't been static; it has mirrored the league's growth. Franchises are transitioning into authentic sports clubs, driving independent athlete development and contributing to a maturing economic landscape with the emergence of a secondary market. The Pro Kabaddi League's story across its seasons is a narrative of growth, progress, and unwavering commitment to the core principles of a world-class sporting extravaganza.

Q. Nikhil, as Director of the Tamil Thalaivas, could you shed light on some critical milestones and perhaps the challenges encountered along your journey with the team thus far?

Nikhil B. Nimmagadda: In our case, our biggest hurdle was joining the Pro Kabaddi League as a non-original team among the initial eight. We had to play catch-up from the start, understanding player dynamics and team management in a relatively new environment.

Adapting to the league's nuances, from implementing strategic philosophies to grappling with the raw nature of the sport, presented a substantial challenge. Setting a long-term vision, like establishing our own academy, was a goal from the onset, but its fruition required patience amidst late entry issues, limited player choices, and initial lackluster performances.

Amidst these challenges, our most cherished milestone arrived last year, an unexpected success that defied odds and critics. Despite setbacks like losing our captain early in a game and changes in coaching staff, we transformed a struggling start into a remarkable turnaround.

This fairy-tale season saw the emergence of young talent from our academy, leading us from a bottom-table position to the semi-finals. This proud moment epitomized our commitment to nurturing new talent and fostering a team that defied expectations. Ultimately, it became a source of immense pride for Tamil Thalaivas.

Q. Kirthi, in your experience with Bengaluru Bulls and kabaddi's brand growth, team names and players have gained household recognition. Shifting focus to sponsors, how have you observed the team's attractiveness evolve for sponsors over the years? Any standout success stories or unique sponsorship experiences you'd like to highlight?

Kirthi Muralikrishnan: Over the seasons, Bengaluru Bulls as a brand has evolved into a household name, a journey marked by deliberate steps toward shaping our market perception. Our transition from a mere franchise to a recognized sports club took time, especially in building a distinct identity that resonates with both fans and potential partners.

In recent years, our focus on cultivating this identity aligned us with brands seeking more than just visibility, aiming to forge a deeper connection and establish their identity through our association. This shift resulted in partnerships extending beyond mere yearly associations, emphasizing a sustained and mutually beneficial collaboration.

Our partnerships aren't just about visibility; they're about shared identity. Bengaluru Bulls' portrayal instantly links with partner brands, fueling a growing affinity among fans. In Season 8, during the crypto boom, offers for fan token systems from firms experienced in European sports marked a potential bond between fans and the club. This signaled a shift from mere visibility to a deep identity in sponsor relations, emphasizing trust among sponsors, the club, and fans.

Throughout challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our sponsorship values continued to ascend, showcasing resilience despite adversities. The return to a 12-city format post the pandemic didn't impede our sponsorship growth. It demonstrated our steadfastness in navigating challenges without compromising our sponsor relationships.

Q. Could you share insights from the Pro Kabaddi perspective on engaging fans across TV and OTT platforms? Additionally, have you implemented specific strategies to ensure fan engagement across these diverse mediums?

Anupam Goswami: For the Pro Kabaddi League, a robust broadcast partnership was crucial in captivating a vast audience. The league's cumulative viewership in Season 9 totaled around 220 million views on broadcast, indicating the substantial role of the TV platform.

However, a significant milestone surfaced in the OTT domain during the PKL playoffs and finals, drawing a peak viewership of one million — a landmark achievement in Indian non-cricket sports. This signaled a pivotal momentum shift towards OTT-driven consumption, particularly noteworthy amid India's cricket-centric viewership habits.

Across various media platforms, nuances in packaging and production exist, but the crux of sports lies in content conversion. Fan engagement and commercialization hinge on compelling content — an open secret evident in the world's leading sports clubs.

Whether in basketball, football, or European leagues, these entities primarily function as content engines. Pro Kabaddi League's success lies in a robust partnership fostering quality content, a trend expected to intensify in the evolving landscape, demanding tailored content for emerging audiences in the OTT realm.

In the realm of sports management and business, the essence remains unchanged — the business of sport revolves fundamentally around creating compelling content. As the industry gravitates towards OTT, the key lies in adapting and delivering superior content tailored to evolving audience preferences. This reality underscores the critical importance of creating impactful and engaging content, a principle relevant not only in India but also across the global sports arena.

Q. Nikhil, with the Tamil Thalaivas joining the league a bit later, did you implement different marketing strategies for your current audience? Did you adapt from earlier seasons' strategies or develop new engagement tactics over the years?

Nikhil B. Nimmagadda: Kabaddi's appeal lies in its simplicity and short, engaging format. While initially urban-focused, we aimed to reach rural Tamil Nadu, despite early seasons showing urban-centric viewership.

As we near the Season 10, rural viewership seems to surpass urban, reflecting the league's wider influence. Beyond the TV season, we extend our team's presence across Tamil Nadu, acknowledging that TV remains fans' primary link to their heroes.

To broaden our outreach, we've delved into rural regions, initiated grassroots programs, and participated in corporate events. Rising smartphone usage and internet access in the past five years bolstered fan connections to our brand.

Shifting our approach, we've prioritized bringing our team and assets directly to fans, particularly during the pandemic. Embracing Tamil Nadu's entertainment fervor, we intertwined movie snippets with Kabaddi moments, fostering a distinct bond between our team and the audience.

The transition from urban to rural viewership and the shift to digital engagement during the pandemic shaped our marketing strategies. This evolution involved not just adapting to changing audience preferences, but also leveraging cultural elements like cinema to make our content more relatable and appealing.

Q. Kirthi, before we wrap up, amidst your successes and championships, have you noticed any significant connections between the business side and the on-mat success? Any standout anecdotes or memorable moments from your club's business perspective that you'd like to share?

Kirthi Muralikrishnan: When I joined the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 8, it coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 season, depriving me of the live stadium experience until the previous year. Witnessing the vibrant atmosphere as we set up the stadium, stepping onto the field amidst passionate fans cheering, was an unparalleled feeling. Traveling to various cities before, I hadn't encountered such an overwhelming welcome anywhere else.

From a business perspective, our consistent sold-out ticket sales and escalating viewership, reflected in climbing PKL viewership numbers, underline the strong bond between the club and its fans.

For me, the most treasured moment was attending as a spectator and witnessing the vibrant spectacle come to life — a culmination of support and affection shared between the team and its fervent fan base. Experiencing that sheer enthusiasm and love stands out as the most cherished memory during my time with the Bengaluru Bulls.

Q. Looking forward, what's your vision for your club in a nutshell? Additionally, what's your overarching vision for kabaddi moving forward?

Kirthi Muralikrishnan: Our main focus remains on nurturing our brand image among our fans and collaborating with colleges to organize tournaments, aiming to educate and raise awareness about Kabaddi as a serious career path for aspiring youngsters.

Additionally, witnessing the influx of international players, we aim to further internationalize the league. In essence, our priorities revolve around cultivating young talent through grassroots initiatives, fortifying our brand's image among our supporters, and expanding the league's international presence.

Nikhil B Nimmagadda: In the short term, our immediate goal is to clinch the championship at the earliest opportunity. Long-term, echoing Kirthi's sentiments, we're establishing an academy to expand our talent pipeline, starting from the under-10s level. This approach aims to move away from the cyclic auction system, fostering a deeper team-player connection from an early age and nurturing a sense of loyalty and belonging that spans over a decade. This promises immense value for the team.

An extended dream of ours involves having an entire team comprising talent from Tamil Nadu. Establishing a comprehensive academy there stands as a significant goal, and we aspire for its realization sooner rather than later.

Anupam Goswami: Shifting from a three-month engagement to a year-round involvement implies diversifying the offering of competitions, ensuring varied and relevant content. The core lies in providing diverse and distinct competitions, resulting in differentiated yet meaningful content.

I strongly believe that cracking this fundamental aspect could pave the way for an exceptional 25th season of the Pro Kabaddi league, a goal I am enthusiastic to contribute towards achieving.