ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships: Indian contingent end their campaign with 39 medals

The Indian contingent wrapped up their 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships with an incredible 39 medals on March 14. The Indian pugilists bagged 15 gold, 10 silver, and 14 bronze at the tournament that was held in Amman, Jordan.

Vishwanath and Vanshaj clinched gold in the youth men's section late on Monday night (March 14). Vishwanath put up a brilliant showing to pull off a thumping victory against Kyrgyzstan’s Ergeshov Bekzat by a unanimous margin in the 48 kg final.

Vanshaj later added a second gold with a thrilling 4-1 win over Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Ummataliev in a split decision in the 63.5 kg final.

In the junior boys' section, Krrish Pal (46 kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60 kg) also registered impressive victories to clinch gold. Krrish defeated Tajikistan’s Anishervon Fazylov by a split 4-1 verdict and Yashwardhan outclassed Mirzakamron Yunusov of Uzbekistan by unanimous decision.

Tamanna (50 kg), Ravina (63 kg) and Muskan (75 kg), Nivedita Karki (48 kg), and Shaheen Gill (60 kg) put up fierce performances to clinch gold medals in the youth women's section.

List of Indian medallists at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships:

Youth:

Women:

Gold: Nivedita Karki (48 kg), Tamanna (50 kg), Shaheen Gill (60 kg), Ravina (63 kg), Muskan (75 kg);

Silver: Priyanka (66 kg) and Kirti (+81 kg);

Bronze: Renu (52 kg), Tanisha Lamba (54 kg), Prachi (57 kg), Pranjal Yadav (70 kg), Sneha (81 kg).

Men:

Gold: Vishwanath Suresh (48 kg) and Vanshaj (63.5 kg);

Silver: Aman Singh Bisht (+92 kg);

Bronze: Raman (51 kg), Anand Yadav (54 kg) and Deepak (75 kg).

Junior:

Girls:

Gold: Vini (50 kg), Yakshika (52 kg), Nikita Chand (60 kg), Vidhi (57 kg), Shrushti Sathe (63 kg), Rudrika (75 kg);

Silver: Mahi Siwach (46 kg), Palak Zambre (48 kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (54 kg), Khushi Pooniya (80 kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+80 kg);

Bronze: Krisha Verma (70 kg)

Boys:

Gold: Krrish Pal (46 kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60 kg);

Silver: Ravi Saini (48 kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80 kg);

Bronze): Jayant Dagar (54 kg), Chetan (57 kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70 kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75 kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80 kg)

