BFI to send big contingent for Dubai Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships  

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will field a 51-member boxing team at the upcoming Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships starting August 20 in Dubai. The Indian team will leave Wednesday for the 10-day long competition.

Sportskeeda caught up with a national boxing coach, who said:

“This is the first competition of the season for budding boxers. The continental competition will be a good platform to evaluate the performance of the youngsters."

This is the first time that competition in two age groups is being held at the continental level.

According to the coach, the team was selected on the basis of the performance of the boxers in the recently concluded national championships held in Sonepat, Haryana.

The Haryana girls topped the chart with 13 medals (10 of them gold) in the junior national competition. The Haryana girls team also dominated the youth national championships held in July in Sonepat.

The gold medal winners in junior girls group from Haryana included Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (80kg) and Kirti (+80kg).

The Service Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers won the overall junior men’s championships with 64 points. The SSCB team won five gold medals, four silver and two bronze medals.

Haryana secured second place with 48 points. Haryana's team won four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Team for the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships:

Youth women

Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran Verma (52kg), Neha (54kg, Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir Kaur (81kg), Deepika (plus 81kg).

Youth men

Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Victor Singh Shaikhom (54kg), Vijay Singh (57kg), Rabichandra Singh L (60kg), Vanshaj (63kg), Daksh Singh (67kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Vishal (80kg), Aditya Janghu (86kg), Abhimanyu Loura (92kg), Aman Singh Bisht (plus 92kg)

Junior women

Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Devika Satyajit Ghorpade (50kg), Tanu (52kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Supriya Rawat (66kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (80kg), Kirti (plus 81kg).

Junior men

Krish Pal (46kg), Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Usman Mohd Sultan Ansari (50kg), Nikhil (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Yashvardhan Singh (60kg), Preet Malik (63kg), Ankush (66kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg), Rishab Singh Sikarwar (80kg), Bharat Zoon (plus 80kg).

