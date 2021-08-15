India’s global hockey hub Odisha has no budget to replace worn-out pitches at grassroots level

India’s Eastern state of Odisha has established itself as a global brand ambassador for hockey. Since the 2014 Hockey Champions Trophy, the state government has pumped in billions to host international events on a regular basis, including the upcoming Hockey World Cup in 2023.

While Odisha has put in monumental efforts to promote global hockey, the strengthening of grassroots has taken a backseat.

Since March, budding hockey players enrolled at different hockey academies in the state have had no opportunity to practice as the government has closed down training centers due to the pandemic.

“There are approximately 300 budding hockey players in different academies in the state. The government should have made some provision so that they could practice during pandemic. Since the majority of the players come from humble backgrounds, chances are they might be doing odd jobs to survive and not doing any fitness work at home,” a hockey coach said.

Despite allocating a budget of Rs 100 crore in 2018 to sponsor the national men's and women’s hockey teams for five years, the Odisha sports department has overlooked shabby training conditions at the local level.

Hockey pitch in Rourkela

Pictures taken last weekend of the turfs in Sundargarh and Rourkela, the two major hockey training centers in the state, indicate that Odisha’s sports think tank has ignored grassroots development.

Barring a hockey academy in Bhubaneswar, training facilities at other hockey centers in Odisha are in a state of neglect.

“Budding players at hockey academies in Sundargarh and Rourkela train in shabby conditions. The turf has worn out. It is dangerous to play hockey on slippery worn-out surfaces. The government is yet to replace it with a new synthetic surface,” a hockey coach from Sundargarh said.

Rourkela

Last week, Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra, members of India’s bronze-medal winning men’s team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, were felicitated by the state government. The duo received a cash incentive of Rs 2.5 crore each and government jobs.

Even Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo, members of India’s women’s team that finished fourth, were given cash incentives of Rs 50 lakh each.

While it's heartening to see elite hockey players get their dues, there has been negligible investment at the grassroots level in the last two to three years, said a hockey coach from Odisha.

“We haven’t seen any progress at the ground level in the past two or three years. If the government continues to ignore the development group, it looks doubtful that Odisha would make representations in hockey at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” explains the coach.

Sundargarh

The hockey academy in Rourkela has 150 players, including 75 girls, in the age group of under-12 to under-18.

“There is no proper turf to play on. The slippery, dirty turf can cause serious injuries to players,” a hockey official said.

In Sundargarh, there are two hockey academies. While one is run by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the other is managed by the state government.

Players from both training centers share a common turf. The hockey pitch at the SAI training center was replaced in 2007 but is in shabby condition these days, a player from Sundargarh said.

Sundargarh

A SAI official said the proposal to change the turf in Sundargarh was sent to SAI headquarters in New Delhi three years ago, but there hasn't been any response yet.

“A proposal to replace the hockey turf in Sundargarh was sent to SAI headquarters in 2019. We haven’t got any communication about when the old turf will be replaced with a new one,” the SAI official said on condition of anonymity, as he is not allowed to speak to the media.

Sundargarh

Sandip Pradhan, director general of SAI, wasn’t available for comment.

A couple of years ago, Hockey India (HI) banned competitions at New Delhi’s iconic Shivaji Stadium as the turf was dirty and slippery.

“Odisha’s hockey experts involved in shaping the careers of young players are ignorant of the fact that playing on worn-out surfaces is not good for the health of the budding players,” said another coach from Odisha.

Sundargarh’s SAI hostel has 30 girls in the age group under-14 and above, while the state government's academy for boys has players in the age group under-12 and above.

“SAI academy in Sundargarh has one turf. When the SAI girls' team finishes their training, the boys are allowed to practice,” a state government official said.

Rourkela

The Rourkela hockey training center has 150 players, including 75 girls. There are two turfs, neither in good condition.

“The turf is more than 14 years old. It should be replaced. It is not good to play as the surface has been damaged,” a coach said.

Rourkela

In the 2019 and 2020 editions of the national junior hockey championships, Hockey Odisha men’s team won the title. However, the majority of the young players haven’t received any employment and are doing odd jobs for survival.

“Only four players from the 2019-2020 group have got jobs. Two players got jobs in the Customs department and two got jobs in the Railway. Others are still hunting for jobs,” said a junior national player.

The state government also has a hockey academy in Bhubaneswar where players under 18 and above are enrolled. Though there are currently 60 players, including 30 girls, all training centers have been closed since March due to the pandemic, a coach said.

“The hockey training centers spread across the states have been closed since March due to Covid-19,” said one of the players of the academy.

Dilip Tirkey, former Indian skipper and chairman of the Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, said he is aware that the turf at Sundargarh Hockey Academy needs to be replaced. However, Dilip didn’t reveal when the project will be completed.

“The turf is in bad condition in Sundargarh. It's not good to practice. I hope it will be changed soon. Officials concerned have been apprised of the situation,” Dilip said.

Sundargarh

Dilip, who oversees grassroots development in the state, couldn’t get things moving in his own backyard. He had planned to set up hockey facilities in his Saunamara village in Sundargarh district of Odisha. The surface was leveled some three years back but the process of laying the turf is still pending, Dilip said.

“The leveling of the field was done but the process of laying the turf is yet to start. I’m hopeful it will start in coming months.”

The proposal to improve the hockey ecosystem in the state by building 17 new hockey pitches in the Sundargarh region is also pending. Dilip is hopeful the project will start shortly.

“I hope things will start moving soon,” he added.

Edited by SANJAY K K