"Biased judge": Twitter slams boxing judges for costing Mary Kom quarter-final spot at Olympics 2021

Mary Kom crashed out of the Olympics 2021 despite a splendid performance against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the pre-quarters. The Colombian was declared the winner in a split decision by the judges.

Mary Kom, the 2012 bronze medalist, lost the first round despite landing some clean punches. As she came back strong to dominate the second, the match went into a crucial round 3. Both boxers looked equally good but the Colombian was declared the winner.

After the match, many fans expressed their disappointment at the decisions made during the match.

Fans believe that biased judges cost Kom the bout

In the first round that went to Valencia, only one judge favored the Indian, despite the close fight. Even though she was dominant in the second, only three judges favored Kom. She managed to impress three judges in the final round as well, but still ended up losing after a split decision.

Several Indian fans who eagerly watched the bout expressed their thoughts on what happened, slamming the judges for the alleged injustice. One of the judges gave all the bouts to Valencia, which has angered the fans.

Twitter reacts to judges' decisions in Mary Kom's bout

The Indian fans were clearly in favor of Mary Kom. Twitter went crazy over the perceived bias, sparking off a whole Twitter debate.

Did not get how the first round went 4-1 to Valencia. That's boxing. Well fought @MangteC . You are and will remain a champion of Indian sport — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) July 29, 2021

Still can't believe Mary Kom bowed out after winning Round 2 and Round 3! If we consider the total points earned from all the judges in each round, Mary Kom actually won them both! Just biased judges and poor point system in Olympics 😭 Can't she appeal? 🥺 #MagnificientMary pic.twitter.com/uSlJ9PN94h — Jojo Charles Xavier (@Jojo19Xvr) July 29, 2021

Mary Kom appeared to me bowed out because of biased referee and judges decision. Indian Boxing federation set inquiry on this. She played far better than earlier match. #Argentina judge scores be checked. #OlympicGames #Cheer4India

JaiHind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/ko0mtCMBp1 — JEEVAN T BHATIA 🇮🇳 (@JeevanBhatia) July 29, 2021

Unfair that Mary Kom is on the losing side even after winning two rounds out of three. Biased judgement! — sailu (@the_sailu) July 29, 2021

The feeling is like that biased Argentinan judge cut Mary's hand away & gifted to his/her neighbouring country .. Furious .. SUCH A SHAME that a clear victory is being robbed #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Nithin Lokesh (@nithinlokesh) July 29, 2021

#Olympics #olympicsinhindi totally biased decisions for Colombian boxer...Mary was so clear in round 2 that she should get all 10s.. @MangteC @IndianOlympians — Prakhar Bhatnagar (@prakharbhatnaga) July 29, 2021

If you are talking about Mary Kom..then she's 38, she was trying to save energy in first round...and second round was definitely win for her...but I don't know whether judges were biased or what... sometimes boxing results also rely on luck. — Aman Rai🥳 (@AmanRai28) July 29, 2021

Requesting @AIBA_Boxing to not pick Argentinian referee for any boxing bout featuring India in this Olympics as he/she is completely biased against India and gave 0-3 against Lovlina Borgohain (who won the match) and also Mary Kom (who dominated the 2nd round and tied 1st/3rd). — Rittwik Bhattacharyya (@RittwikB) July 29, 2021

After that too she won 3rd round by split decision 3:2....but Judge 1 and 2 seem to be biased, the way in which Mary fought round 2, boxers have got 5:0 on similar performance, but here judge 1 and 2 were biased pic.twitter.com/6z9d8nntFS — Harsh (@harsh_s_01) July 29, 2021

Absolute biased judging! Round 2 was all of Mery Kom. How did the 3 judges gave 10 to the opponent is extremely annoying, surprising & disappointing as well.

Bdw, Judge 1 was from ARG...may be taking revenge of today's defeat. Or may be giving favors to her continent's player.. pic.twitter.com/SD2czhFsUz — Rahul Soni (@RahulSoniAbad) July 29, 2021

You know a fact that the Argentinian Judge hasn't given a single 10 to Mary kom.. and has given 10 to? Valencia in all rounds...if this is not biased then what is ? — Vineet Singh (@VineetS38229404) July 29, 2021

Edited by SANJAY K K