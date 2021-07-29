"Biased judge": Twitter slams boxing judges for costing Mary Kom quarter-final spot at Olympics 2021

Mary Kom crashed out of the Olympics 2021 despite a splendid performance against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the pre-quarters. The Colombian was declared the winner in a split decision by the judges.
Mary Kom, the 2012 bronze medalist, lost the first round despite landing some clean punches. As she came back strong to dominate the second, the match went into a crucial round 3. Both boxers looked equally good but the Colombian was declared the winner.
After the match, many fans expressed their disappointment at the decisions made during the match.
Fans believe that biased judges cost Kom the bout
In the first round that went to Valencia, only one judge favored the Indian, despite the close fight. Even though she was dominant in the second, only three judges favored Kom. She managed to impress three judges in the final round as well, but still ended up losing after a split decision.
Several Indian fans who eagerly watched the bout expressed their thoughts on what happened, slamming the judges for the alleged injustice. One of the judges gave all the bouts to Valencia, which has angered the fans.
Twitter reacts to judges' decisions in Mary Kom's bout
The Indian fans were clearly in favor of Mary Kom. Twitter went crazy over the perceived bias, sparking off a whole Twitter debate.