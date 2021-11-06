Boxing: Arundhati Choudhary says “BFI president had promised me trial if I win nationals", Mary Kom comes to aid

Mary Kom, who knows the importance of selection trials, has now come in support of reigning national champion Arundhati Choudhary for a trial against Lovlina Borgohain for the upcoming Women’s Boxing World Championship in Istanbul in December.

The seasoned boxer has been constantly in touch with Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh. She has been trying to convince the federation to give Arundhati Choudhary an opportunity to prove her mettle.

“She has been very supportive and has been trying to convince BFI to organize a selection trial between me and Lovlina didi,” Arundhati Choudhary told Sportskeeda.

The 20-year-old added that Mary Kom told BFI that she is ready to sacrifice her chances at the World Championship for Arundhati.

“She told BFI not to take her (Mary Kom) trials but should give me a chance as she believes I can win a medal for India,” the Rajasthan-born boxer said.

The BFI had selected the title holders at the senior nationals held in Hisar, Haryana as its representatives at the boxing worlds.

However, Arundhati’s weight category was an exception as BFI had given Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain a direct berth for the big-ticket event.

BFI president promised trial to Arundhati Choudhary

The Rajasthan boxer, though, claimed that the BFI president had promised her a trial if she wins at the nationals.

“During the state championships, I had no knowledge of such a condition. I only got to know after winning the state competition. I spoke to Ajay sir and he gave me assurance of a trial. He asked me to win the nationals. I have done it, and now he is saying it is not possible,” Arundhati Choudhary said.

The reigning youth world champion, however, is running out of time. The federation needs to send the final list of participants by November 10. She said BFI has lied to her and is now making excuses to hide it.

“Mary didi called me and BFI has told her that they cannot hold the trial because SAI and the Sports Ministry are not allowing it. If BFI could not keep their promise, they should not have made one,” she said.

Arundhati Choudhary feels she is better suited for the upcoming marquee event as Lovlina has been out of practice since the Olympics.

“I have sparred with her during the Olympics preparatory camp in Italy. I did test her to the limit. I know her weaknesses and can beat her. I do respect her but if I miss out on a chance at the world this year, then I will have to wait until 2023. I am confident that if given a chance I can prove why I deserve to be in the team,” Arundhati Choudhary said.

BFI will begin the preparatory camp on November 10. New Delhi is a possible venue, however, Bellary and Patiala are kept as backups if an emergency arises.

