Busenaz Surmeneli: All you need to know about Lovlina Borgohain's Olympic semi-final opponent

Busenaz Surmeneli pulled off a stunning win in her quarterfinal bout against Ukraine's Anna Lysenko. The Turkish pugilist was declared the unanimous winner in her bout. Right from the very start, it was Surmeneli who looked in control as she brought her best into the ring and made her way into the Olympic semifinals. She now faces India's Lovlina Borgohain in the next bout.

#Tokyo2020 #Boxing



Lovlina Borgohain #IND



🥊 Beats 2018 world champion Chen Nien-Chin to guarantee a 🥉medal



🥊 Faces 2019 world champion Busenaz Surmeneli #TUR to improve medal colour 🥇/🥈



⏰ S/F: Wednesday, 4 Aug, 1100 IST#TeamIndia #Olympics https://t.co/4dgS8FUpyW — Yash Jha (@jhayash) July 30, 2021

Before the two pugilists face off in the semi-finals. Here are a few things you should know about Busenz Surmeneli.

#4 Busenaz Surmeneli is a world champion

10 yılı aşkın spor yolculuğumda hiçbir dönemde bu kadar yorulmamış ve hiçbir dönemde aynı zamanda bu kadar mutlu olmamıştım. Vücudum, beynim, yüreğimle, ekibimin ortaya koyduğu özveriyle, her şeyimizle Tokyo için hazırlıkları devam ettiriyoruz. 🇹🇷🙏 Sonu güzel olacak inşallah. pic.twitter.com/MC3uPMEzRC — Busenaz Sürmeneli (@busenazsurmneli) July 7, 2021

Busenaz Surmeneli showed everyone her true potential with a stunning World Championship win in 2019. In the final, Surmeneli faced the Chinese boxer, Yang Liu. She fought what was arguably her best ever bout in that match and went on to become the world champion.

#3 What is Busenaz Surmeneli's world ranking?

Busenaz Surmeli is currently ranked 2nd in the world according to the AIBA rankings

Bakmaya doyamıyorum 🇹🇷🙏📌 TOKYO pic.twitter.com/T8pHrvFrgG — Busenaz Sürmeneli (@busenazsurmneli) July 18, 2021

#2 How many medals has Busenaz Surmeneli won in her career?

Busenaz Surmenli won several medals in junior-level competitions. She won her first senior medal at the 2017 European Union Championships. Surmeneli also added a bronze medal to her tally at the European Championships in 2019. To add to the jubilation, she added a World Championships triumph in 2019.

#1 Busenaz Surmeneli's road to the semi-finals

Surmenali's first bout at the 2021 Olympics was a win against Karolina Koszewska. She defeated her opponent 5-0 in the three rounds to advance to the quarterfinals. She met Anna Lysenko there and yet again displayed the same dominance as she won after a unanimous decision by the referees.

Her semi-final match against Lovlina Borgohain is going to be a very exciting match to watch. Both the pugilists have had great careers. Borgohain is a two-time world championship medalist and Surmeneli a world champion. The bout will definitely be one of the most exciting ones at the 2021 Olympics.

The winner of this match will definitely prove to be one of the favorites to win the gold. Both of them have a confirmed medal at the Olympics. However, the battle between the two will be decided by who among the two pugilists can play their best game on the day of the match.

When is the quarterfinal bout between Busenaz Surmeneli and Lovlina Borgohain?

Busenaz Surmeneli and Lovlina Borgohain will face each other in the Olympic semi-finals on August 4.

