Commonwealth Games 2022: Sagar Ahlawat, Rohit Tokas win; 7 Indian boxers assure medals at CWG

Indian boxers Sagar Ahlawat (+92kg) and Rohit Tokas (67kg) continued India's medal rush in boxing at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Thursday (August 4).

His ferocious approach fetched Sagar a thumping 5-0 win (unanimous decision) over Seychelles' Keddy Evans Agnes in the men's super heavyweight quarterfinals bout.

Sagar dominated the one-sided quarterfinal bout to ensure India its sixth medal in boxing at CWG 2022.

Meanwhile, Rohit pulled off a dominating 5-0 win over Xavier Mata'afa-Ikinofo of Niue to ensure India its seventh boxing medal.

Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), Md Hussamuddin (57kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) had advanced to the semifinals to confirm medals in their respective categories.

Indian boxers who marked an exit from CWG 2022

As many as five Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet, Ashish Kumar and Sumit Kundu bowed out of the CWG 2022 after losing in their respective bouts.

Lovlina Borgohain: Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain lost to Rosie Eccles of Wales 2-3 in the quarterfinals of the women’s boxing light middleweight 70kg category to mark an end to her campaign in Birmingham on August 3.

Shiva Thapa: Five-time Asian Championship medallist Shiva Thapa bowed out of CWG 2022. He went down 1-4 against Scotland's Lynch Reese in the Round of 16 men’s 60kg-63.5kg light welterweight category bout on Sunday (July 31).

Sanjeet: Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet (92kg) marked an exit after losing to Somoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a 2-3 split verdict in Birmingham on July 30.

Ashish Kumar: Indian boxer Ashish Kumar Chaudhary marked his exit from the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) after losing to England's Aaron Bowen via a 4-1 split decision in the men's 80kg light heavyweight category on Wednesday (August 3).

Sumit Kundu: Sumit Kundu also went down to Australia’s Callum Peters by a 0-5 unanimous verdict in the middleweight pre-quarterfinals.

