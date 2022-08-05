CWG 2022: Indian boxing contingent semi-finals full schedule, timings in IST and streaming details

The medal rush continued for the Indian contingent as seven Indian boxers ensured medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Day 6 (August 5).

Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Nitu Ganghas (48 kg), Md Hussamuddin (57 kg), Amit Panghal (51 kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (60 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), and Sagar Ahlawat (+92 kg) have all advanced to the semi-finals to confirm medals in their respective categories.

Meanwhile, five Indian boxers, Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg), Ashish Kumar (80 kg) and Sumit Kundu (75 kg) bowed out of the CWG 2022 after losing their respective bouts.

In the 2018 edition of the Games in Gold Coast, the Indian boxing contingent bagged nine medals, including three golds (Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan, Mary Kom), three silvers (Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar) and three bronze medals (Mohammad Hussamuddin, Manoj Kumar, Naman Tanwar).

This was their best-ever medal haul at the quadrennial showpiece event.

By the end of Day 7 (August 4), the Indian contingent bagged 19 medals including five gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

CWG 2022: Indian boxers semi-finals fixtures

Here's the list of Indian boxers who will be in action in the semifinals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) at the NCE Hall 4, on August 6, 2022.

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.00 PM WOMEN'S MINIMUM WEIGHT ( (45-48kg) SEMIFINALS NITU GANGHAS (IND) VS PRIYANAKA DHILLON (CAN) 3.30 PM MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-51kg) SEMIFINALS CHINYEMBA PATRICK (ZAM) VS AMIT PANGHAL (IND) 7.15 PM WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-50kg) SEMIFINALS STUBLEY SAVANNAH ALFIA (ENG) VS NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND) 8.00 PM WOMEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (57-60kg) SEMIFINALS RICHARDSON GEMMA PAIGE VS JAISMINE LAMBORIYA 11.30 PM MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (54-57kg) SEMIFINALS COMMEY JOSEPH (GHA) VS MOHAMMED HUSSAMUDDIN (IND) 12.45 AM (AUGUST 6) MEN'S WELTERWEIGHT (63.5-67kg) SEMIFINALS ROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS ZIMBA STEPHEN (ZAM) 1.30 PM (AUGUST 6) MEN'S SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT (+92kg) SEMIFINALS SAGAR AHLAWAT (IND) VS ONYEKWERE IFEANYI (NGR)

Where to watch India matches in CWG 2022 & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

