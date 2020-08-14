Expect 10 medals from India at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Vikas Krishan Yadav

2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vikas Krishan Yadav has opined that the Indian sports contingent would win around ten medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian boxer is extremely confident that he would secure a gold medal for his nation in Tokyo next year.

In an exclusive live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Vikas Krishan Yadav discussed India's chances at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old believes that even though the Indian athletes won only two medals at the previous edition of the Olympics, they could increase their medal tally by leaps and bounds next year.

'All the guys are tough': Vikas Krishan Yadav expects Indian boxers to steal the show at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Vikas Krishan Yadav celebrates a win at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Vikas Krishan Yadav was eliminated from the London Olympics 2012 in the preliminary round. However, he worked on his game and performed much better at Rio Olympics 2016, bowing out in the quarter-finals stage.

While Yadav is sure that he would clinch the gold in Tokyo next year, he also expects his compatriots to put up an improved show. When asked how many medals the Indian contingent would win in 2021, he replied:

"Ten. It will be somewhere around ten. Last time, it was two, but this time, it will be somewhere around ten."

Vikas Krishan Yadav also spoke about the chances of other Indian pugilists at the Olympics and continued:

"Our boxing team is quite strong. We have got Amit Panghal. He is a very nice kid. This guy has got a lot of potential. Then, we have got Manish Kaushik. He is very good, and then, we have got Satish Kumar. He is very experienced. Then, we have got Pooja Rani, we have got Mary Kom, so, all the guys are tough, and anyone can click. If it's their day, anyone can click."

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on 23rd July 2021. It will be interesting to see if the Indian sports athletes can live up to the expectations and take the medal tally into double digits.