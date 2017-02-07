Gautam Gambhir gives financial assistance to 1998 Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh

Known as an aggressive player on the field, Gautam Gambhir never ceases to surprise with his heroics off the field.

What’s the story?

India discard Gautam Gambhir came out in financial support of 1998 Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh, who underwent a chemotherapy session in Imphal on Tuesday. Dingko, who works as a coach at Sports Authority of India, is diagnosed with bile duct cancer and as per reports, 70 percent of his liver has been removed.

“It is really tragic the way we treat our sportspersons. I mean here is a guy who has won gold at Asian Games, Arjuna Award and is a Padma Shri. I am sure there are ways to look after him. I have done something which I won't like to publicise here,” Gambhir said after giving the financial assistance.

In case you did not know

Dingko Singh, a ferocious Indian boxer, was born and brought up in a poor family in Lamlong, a remote area in Imphal district. He survived in extreme poverty after he grew up in an orphanage.

The boxer faced such adversities since childhood that it engraved in him an instinct which made him the most feared sportsperson in Indian boxing circles. He won gold at the 1998 Asian Games and was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1998 and Padma Shri in 2013.

Heart of the Matter

With their house sold, Dingko and his wife will move to their ancestral village

Sports Minister Vijay Goel pledged all support to the boxer a couple of days ago. However, by then, Singh had to be shifted to Imphal due to the high cost of treatment in New Delhi. Speaking to Indian Express, Singh’s wife revealed that the reason behind shifting him to a hospital in Imphal was the high cost of treatment in Delhi.

Beijing Olympic Games bronze Vijender was also shocked to hear about Dingko and wished he recovers soon. As per reports on Indian Express, Vijender also revealed that Singh sold some of his property for the treatment, and that the 1998 Asian Games gold medallist has spent nearly 10 lakhs for his recovery already.

With their house sold, Dingko and his wife will move to their ancestral village, which is more than an hour’s drive from Imphal.

We must take care of our champions jst as they make us proud. Help Asian Games Gold winner by sending a text to Babai-his wife at 8131830664 pic.twitter.com/ryn0fqeI7c — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 5, 2017

Sportskeeda’s Take

Known as an aggressive player on the field, Gautam Gambhir never ceases to surprise with his heroics off the field. The KKR opener had donated money to the victims of the Kolkata flyover collapse in 2016. In 2015, he was in news for funding the Indian ice hockey team. And his financial aid to the boxer who brought pride to Indian boxing is yet another of his many off-field feats.