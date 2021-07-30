How is Lovlina Borgohain's bronze medal guaranteed? Olympics boxing medal rules explained

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chen Nien-chin in the second quarterfinal bout of the women's welterweight (64-69 kg) category at Olympics 2021. The Indian boxer defeated her Chinese Taipei opponent 4-1 to go through to the semifinal.

The win has ensured Borgohain at least a bronze from the Tokyo Games. Even if she loses in the semis, the Indian boxer will be awarded a bronze during the medal ceremony. The medal will be added to India's tally only after the ceremony.

Why is Lovlina Borgohain ensured a bronze medal for qualifying for the semis?

Lovlina Borgohain is ensured a medal because boxing doesn't observe a third-place match to decide the bronze medalist. Both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Until 1948, both the losing semifinalists had to participate in the bronze medal playoff. But the rules changed from 1952 onwards and both the losing semifinalists have received bronze medals since.

Judo, taekwando and wrestling are the other sports which award two bronze medals at the Olympics. However, these events have two bronze medal matches where the losing semifinalists fight the winner of the repechage.

For example, Indian wrestlers Sushil Kumar (at Beijing Olympics), Yogeshwar Dutt (at London Olympics) and Sakshi Malik (at Rio Olympics) won their respective bronze medals as they won their repecage matches.

But in boxing, there are no repechage matches and the two losing semifinalists are assured of bronze medals.

Vijender Singh (at Beijing Olympics) and Mary Kom (at London Olympics) had also qualified for the semifinals in their respective weight categories. But Vijender Singh lost to Emilio Correa Bayeaux and Mary Kom was defeated by Nicola Adams in the semifinal matches. But the losses did not deny them medals. Both Vijender and Kom walked away with bronze medals around their neck.

So, irrespective of the results of the semifinal match, Lovlina Borgohain will win a bronze at the very least.

