"Another day, another Northeast girl medallist": Indians in awe as Lovlina Borgohain secures India's second medal in Olympics 2021

Lovlina Borgohain has guaranteed India its second medal at the Olympics. The Indian pugilist put on her best performance in her quarterfinal bout against Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin.

Right from the first round, it was Lovlina who landed those big punches to impress the judges.Eventually, she won all the rounds comfortably. Just a day after the legendary Mary Kom's disappointing exit, Lovlina's win has brought back joy to the country (India). Here's what happened during the quarterfinal bout.

Lovlina confirms India another medal at Olympics 2021

Lovlina Borgohain came to the game knowing that she had a poor record against her opponent from Chinese Taipei. The Indian was 0-3 against Chen prior to this bout.

However, she was too determined and focused to let her past records against Chen affect her. Lovlina got into a zone and delivered a near-perfect performance to secure India a medal.

Lovlina can go further up the ladder in Tokyo now

Lovlina Borgohain showed up in what was the most crucial bout of her career. The Indian dominated her opponent in all rounds to make her way into the semifinals. She started her bout without any restraints and was on the move from the first shot. This helped her land some big punches, which helped her win the first round.

In the second round, the Indian pugilist displayed world class boxing. She attacked right from the start again and maintained a strong defence throughout to win the round unanimously. In the third round, the boxer just kept her guard strong to finish the bout with a 4-1 win over Chen.

Lovlina has now been guaranteed a medal which could get better should she win her semifinal match.

Twitter reacts to Lovlina's stunning win in the quarters

The whole of India was glued to the television to see this all important bout. After Lovlina's stellar performance, the Indians knew that a medal was now guaranteed. Twitter saw a lot of reactions from passionate Indian fans as they poured in all their love and appreciation for the boxer.

Lovlina you beauty!

Lovlina Borgohain ensures 2nd medal for #TeamIndia at Tokyo; Beats former World Champion from Taipei 4:1 to storm into Semis.

Such a proud moment folks #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2Lhpy9OYLT — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has just won her quarter-final welterweight bout and India's guaranteed another medal. Now it's a question of the colour!

And in case you've only seen the billboards in Guwahati, this is what she looks like. pic.twitter.com/1iZVM1O77G — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 30, 2021

Lovlina Burgohain becomes the second Indian to medal at the Tokyo Olympics! She beats Taiwan's 2018 world champion Chen Nien Chin 4-1 in the qf of the women's welterweight 69kg division to assure herself of a bronze! — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 30, 2021

MEDAL!!!!



LOVLINA BORGOHAIN!!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



What a performance. She had apparently lost to Chen thrice before (once even in India), but just so classy today!! Chen tried to make it dirty and scrappy, but Lovlina just kept tagging her at a distance!!



Unbelievable!#TeamIndia — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) July 30, 2021

Mirabai Chanu in #Weightlifting

Lovlina Borgohain in #Boxing



Two medals for #TeamIndia in #Tokyo2020 - Women's leading the path for the country at #Olympics. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 30, 2021

#LovlinaBorgohain assured of medal in boxing after sterling show in quarters. India moving up in medals tally after a week — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 30, 2021

This is a BIG punch ❤️



You continue to make us proud #LovlinaBorgohain and keep India’s flag high & shining at #TokyoOlympics2020.



Well done 👏 @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/RYFACkNXUN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2021

Good morning India. Hi, I am #LovlinaBorgohain and I have assured you a 🏅! Wow! pic.twitter.com/GicZcJx19B — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) July 30, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Boxing



Just on the basis on the performance in the QFs, one can believe that Lovlina Borgohain can go even deeper. Her jab was superb, her footwork even better and it looks like she has more left in the tank.... a lot more. pic.twitter.com/lAYu2etzza — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 30, 2021

And that’s another Indian woman making history at Tokyo! With many more possibilities ahead of us…. #LovlinaBorgohain 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qfvUXna3Xf — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) July 30, 2021

One more medal…



Heartiest Congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai on defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in 69kg quarterfinal bout.



Wishing you all the best for semifinal.



I am sure you will gold medal for the nation. #LovlinaBorgohain pic.twitter.com/4WtTThll6I — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) July 30, 2021

Bravo..Super Morning🤗

Young Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain enters into Semi Finals, Assures Medal 🏅 for India💪

She defeated Chinese Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien 4-1@LovlinaBorgohai We are proud of you Champ 🐅Play with same spirit..Nation is Cheering for you💪#Tokyo2020 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/D2yFsTu6DG — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 30, 2021

MEDAL CONFIRMED: IND's second medal of Tokyo 2020 assured#LovlinaBorgohain confirmed to be the country's second medallist of Tokyo Olympics after weightlifter #MirabaiChanu (silver), as the welterweight boxer beats Chinese Taipei's Nien Chin-Chen to enter the semis. #Boxing — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 30, 2021

She has done it.

Lovlina Borgohain Bronze confirmed.

Another girl from North east winning atleast a Bronze for India .#Olympics https://t.co/tBylh6lgJR pic.twitter.com/r1nHSGArj9 — Ankit🙃 (@Ankit_rao1) July 30, 2021

Super super show by @LovlinaBorgohai ! Two more to go ! #goforgold — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 30, 2021

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy