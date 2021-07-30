"Another day, another Northeast girl medallist": Indians in awe as Lovlina Borgohain secures India's second medal in Olympics 2021

Lovlina Borgohain has guaranteed India its second medal at the Olympics. The Indian pugilist put on her best performance in her quarterfinal bout against Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin.
Right from the first round, it was Lovlina who landed those big punches to impress the judges.Eventually, she won all the rounds comfortably. Just a day after the legendary Mary Kom's disappointing exit, Lovlina's win has brought back joy to the country (India). Here's what happened during the quarterfinal bout.
Lovlina confirms India another medal at Olympics 2021
Lovlina Borgohain came to the game knowing that she had a poor record against her opponent from Chinese Taipei. The Indian was 0-3 against Chen prior to this bout.
However, she was too determined and focused to let her past records against Chen affect her. Lovlina got into a zone and delivered a near-perfect performance to secure India a medal.
Lovlina can go further up the ladder in Tokyo now
Lovlina Borgohain showed up in what was the most crucial bout of her career. The Indian dominated her opponent in all rounds to make her way into the semifinals. She started her bout without any restraints and was on the move from the first shot. This helped her land some big punches, which helped her win the first round.
In the second round, the Indian pugilist displayed world class boxing. She attacked right from the start again and maintained a strong defence throughout to win the round unanimously. In the third round, the boxer just kept her guard strong to finish the bout with a 4-1 win over Chen.
Lovlina has now been guaranteed a medal which could get better should she win her semifinal match.
Twitter reacts to Lovlina's stunning win in the quarters
The whole of India was glued to the television to see this all important bout. After Lovlina's stellar performance, the Indians knew that a medal was now guaranteed. Twitter saw a lot of reactions from passionate Indian fans as they poured in all their love and appreciation for the boxer.
