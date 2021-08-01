How an Olympic medal is helping Lovlina Borgohain's village get a proper road

Lovlina Borgohain's medal-winning campaign at the Olympics has helped her village in Assam get a new road. Villagers and Assam district MLAs have been working hard to keep the 3.5 km stretch to Lovlina's road-ready before the medalist from Assam comes back home. The project is a big help to a lot of people in the village as that stretch on Sarupathar gets very muddy during the monsoon.

Great example how sportpersons can uplift a whole society — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) August 1, 2021

While talking about the new road, local MLA Biswajit Ohukan told TOI,

"This new road will be our gift to Lovlina."

Lovlina Borgohain will definitely be an inspiration to numerous girls from such small districts in the country. Her journey from facing adversities from a small town in Assam to the podium (yet to be honored) in Tokyo is nothing short of exceptional.

Lovlina Borgohain and her performances so far

Lovlina Borgohain is in the form of her life. The boxer has looked aggressive in both her matches and the intent can be seen while landing those punches. After having won 2 bronze medals at the World Championships, Lovlina came into the Olympics determined to change the color to gold.

Her first bout was against Germany's Apetz Nadine. The Indian pugilist stood up to the tough fight given by the German and secured a 3-2 win in a split decision by the referees.

India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal🇮🇳

What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina🥊@LovlinaBorgohai has reached semi-finals and looking for Gold medal in #Tokyo2020 Olympics!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Rc3IU93svF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2021

Her next match was one of the most crucial bouts of her career. She was up against Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chen. Having lost in all of the previous matches against Chen, the Indian oxer was determined to changer her luck. She brought in her best to the ring and left with a 4-1 win in the Round of 16.

Can Lovlina win the gold at the Olympics?

Lovlina faces Turkish pugilist Busenaz Surmeneli next. Both boxers are in good form and are expected to be involved in a thrilling match. Surmeneli is a world champion. Her ability in the ring is known to all. However, Lovlina is in a different zone altogether and can put up a brilliant fight if not more.

Having already faced two tough opponents in the previous rounds, Borgohain will be confident when she faces Surmeneli. The winner of this match definitely becomes one of the favourites to win the gold.

Borgohain will be banking on her brilliant form to get the better of the world champion. Having already proven that she can beat opponents of great stature, there is no doubt that the Indian pugilist can definitely win the gold for India and make history at the 2021 Olympics.

