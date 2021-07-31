India at Olympics schedule for today [July 31]: Pooja Rani, PV Sindhu, Atanu Das, Indian women's hockey team and more

India's thrilling Olympic campaign continues with Atanu Das and PV Sindhu competing in medal deciding matches on Day 8. Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur will finally start off their campaign at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo.

World No. 1 Amit Panghal will fight his first bout at the Olympics today. He will be up against Colombia's Martinez Rivas in the round of 16 fixture of the flyweight category. India's Pooja Rani will compete in the quarterfinals of the middleweight category. If she wins, it will guarantee India a third medal at the Olympics. The women's hockey team will play their last match in Pool B, where a victory is crucial for them to advance into the next round.

India at Olympics: Schedule for all Indian events on July 31

Athletics

Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group A- 6:00 AM IST

Seema Punia

Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group B - 7:25 AM IST

Kamalpreet Kaur

Men's Long Jump Qualification - 3:40 PM IST

Murali Sreeshankar

Archery

Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - 7:18 AM IST

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa

Men's Individual Quarter-finals (Subject to Qualification) - 12:00 PM IST

Men's Individual Semi-finals (Subject to Qualification) - 12:30 PM

Men's Individual Bronze Medal match (Subject to Qualification) - 1:00 PM

Men's Individual Gold Medal match (Subject to Qualification) - 1:15 PM

Boxing

Men's Lightweight Round of 16 - 7:30 AM IST

Amit Panghal vs YH Rivas Martinez

Women's Middleweight Quarterfinal 4 - 3:36 PM IST

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian

Badminton

Women's Singles Semi-final - 3:20 PM IST

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying

Women's Hockey

India vs South Africa - 8:45 AM IST

Shooting

50m Rifle three Positions Women's Qualification - 8:30 AM IST

Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil

50m Rifle three Positions Women's Finals - 12:30 PM IST

(Subject to Qualification)

Sailing

49er Men's Race 10, 11, and 12 - 8:35 AM IST

Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar

India at Olympics: Streaming details for all events on July 31

🇮🇳 are on track to surpass their tally from Rio at #Tokyo2020 ⏭️



Which of these athletes do you think will bring home the 🥇 this time? 💭



Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

