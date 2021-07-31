India at Olympics schedule for today [July 31]: Pooja Rani, PV Sindhu, Atanu Das, Indian women's hockey team and more

India's thrilling Olympic campaign continues with Atanu Das and PV Sindhu competing in medal deciding matches on Day 8. Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur will finally start off their campaign at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo.
World No. 1 Amit Panghal will fight his first bout at the Olympics today. He will be up against Colombia's Martinez Rivas in the round of 16 fixture of the flyweight category. India's Pooja Rani will compete in the quarterfinals of the middleweight category. If she wins, it will guarantee India a third medal at the Olympics. The women's hockey team will play their last match in Pool B, where a victory is crucial for them to advance into the next round.
India at Olympics: Schedule for all Indian events on July 31
Athletics
Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group A- 6:00 AM IST
Seema Punia
Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group B - 7:25 AM IST
Kamalpreet Kaur
Men's Long Jump Qualification - 3:40 PM IST
Murali Sreeshankar
Archery
Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - 7:18 AM IST
Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa
Men's Individual Quarter-finals (Subject to Qualification) - 12:00 PM IST
Men's Individual Semi-finals (Subject to Qualification) - 12:30 PM
Men's Individual Bronze Medal match (Subject to Qualification) - 1:00 PM
Men's Individual Gold Medal match (Subject to Qualification) - 1:15 PM
Boxing
Men's Lightweight Round of 16 - 7:30 AM IST
Amit Panghal vs YH Rivas Martinez
Women's Middleweight Quarterfinal 4 - 3:36 PM IST
Pooja Rani vs Li Qian
Badminton
Women's Singles Semi-final - 3:20 PM IST
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying
Women's Hockey
India vs South Africa - 8:45 AM IST
Shooting
50m Rifle three Positions Women's Qualification - 8:30 AM IST
Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil
50m Rifle three Positions Women's Finals - 12:30 PM IST
(Subject to Qualification)
Sailing
49er Men's Race 10, 11, and 12 - 8:35 AM IST
Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar
India at Olympics: Streaming details for all events on July 31
Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.
