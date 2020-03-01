Indian boxing contingent arrives in Jordan for Olympic qualifiers

What’s the story?

The boxing contingent of India comprising 13 players, along with their coaches, sparring partners and trainers reach Amman, Jordan to participate in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In case you didn't know

The Asian Qualifiers that are going to take place in Amman were to be held earlier in Wuhan, China from February 3 to 14 but were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan was the first city where the novel coronavirus was detected and now has spread to many other countries.

Heart of the matter.

The boxing team, comprising top Indian boxers like Mary Kom and Amit Panghal, reached the capital city of Jordan on Friday night to take part in the Asian/Oceanic qualifying event that is going to take place from March 3 to 11 in Amman. They arrived from Italy, where they were undergoing training in the hill town of Assisi as part of their Olympic preparations.

📍Destination JORDAN🇯🇴!



Team🇮🇳 has made their touchdown in Jordan yesterday night and now with the countdown they’re all set for the #OlympicQualifiers starting from March 3-11,2020.



Send your best wishes for our champs as they are ready to set the ring on🔥!#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/AvvwBvfNlL — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 29, 2020

What’s next?

After the Indian boxing team’s good performances in recent times, it is expected that the boxers will continue their good form in the Amman Olympic qualifying event and eventually secure a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Mary Kom (centre) is part of the contingent.