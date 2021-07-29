Ingrit Valencia: All you need to know about Mary Kom's opponent for today (July 29)

Ingrit Valencia will be up against India's Mary Kom in the Round of 16 bout in the flyweight category. The Colombian is an experienced pugilist and already has a medal to her name on the biggest stage of them all. Her brilliance in the ring is no secret as she has multiple medals to show for her top-class potential. Here are a few things you need to know about the Colombian pugilist.

#4 Ingrit Valencia is the first Colombian woman to win a boxing medal

Ingrit Valencia is one of the popular faces in boxing in Colombia. She made history in Rio by becoming the first woman to win a medal at the Olympics. She was also the flagbearer of the Colombian contingent at the closing ceremony.

#3 How many medals has Ingrit Valencia won in her career?

Ingrit Valencia is one of the most decorated boxers in Colombia. In addition to the Olympic medal, Valencia has several Pan-American Games victories as well. She won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games held at Lima. Valencia had previously also won bronze in 2015 and silver in 2011 at the same event.

Clash of Olympians: Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia



Link 📰: https://t.co/ibC9FjJU0M pic.twitter.com/US3N1YIcXS — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) July 26, 2021

She also has two South American Games medals. Her first one came in 2010 when she won bronze at an event in Medellin. She also bagged gold at the 2018 South American Games to make it two medals in the same competition.

#2 What is Ingrit Valencia's ranking?

Ingrit Valencia is ranked 8th in the world according to the AIBA rankings.

#1 Ingrit Valencia all set to face Mary Kom in the pre-quarters

Ingrit Valencia will face a familiar opponent in the Round of 16 at the Olympics. After getting a bye in the first round, she will be up against 6-time World Champion, Mary Kom. The two pugilists last faced each other in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Boxing Championships.

Mary kom wins by 4-1 and qualifies for the Round of 16 .Age is Just number for her. Excellent Stuff by #MaryKom. #Olympics #boxing pic.twitter.com/YnVry2wHVm — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) July 25, 2021

The bout ended in a unanimous 5-0 win for Mary Kom. The Indian later went onto win her 6th World Championship crown.

Ingrit will be hoping to get her revenge this time against Kom. In what is a battle between the two bronze medalists, we can all expect an intense fight to decide who will reach the next stage. The winner of this match could definitely be a top contender for a podium finish at the 2021 Olympics.

When is the Round of 16 bout between Mary Kom and Ingrit Valencia?

#TokyoOlympics2020#Cheer4India

Indian boxing megastar MC Mary Kom to take on Ingrit Valencia at Tokyo Olympics 2020 today in the Women's flyweight category, from 3.30 PM onwards.

Last time the two met, Mary defeated Valencia.#Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/CvB7MSVzOg — One Dojo (@one_dojo) July 29, 2021

Ingrit Valencia and Mary Kom will face off against each other in the Round of 16 on July 29. The match is scheduled to start at 3:36 PM IST.

