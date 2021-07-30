Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli: All you need to know about the women's welterweight boxing category and schedule

Lovlina Borgohain gave India its biggest win on Day 8 as she secured a medal with her victory in the quarter-finals against Chen Nien-Chin. The whole of India poured in with messages of love and appreciation for Lovlina as she became the second Indian female boxer to win an Olympic medal. But the Indian boxer doesn't intend to stop there.

While talking to the Mixed Zone after her quarterfinal bout, Lovlina said:

“I want the gold! A bronze won’t do. Now that I’ve secured a medal, I can play more freely and hope the next fight is even better.”

India at Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain set to face World Champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the Semifinals

Lovlina Borgohain will be up against Turkey's Surmeneli in the semifinals. The Turkish boxer is a world champion in the welterweight category. Beating her is going to be a tough challenge for Lovlina, but at the moment it looks like nothing can stop the Assamese boxer.

Surmeneli has triumphed in both her bouts at the Olympics after a unanimous decision by the referees. The Turkish national is one of the favorites to win gold, but to reach that feat, she will have to beat the Indian pugilist first.

Mark your calendars for 4th August



Lovlina Borgohain vs reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in #Olympics #boxing semifinals#Tokyo2020 Live: https://t.co/RlJ4BuDEpY pic.twitter.com/peJ2KcfsCE — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 30, 2021

The bout will definitely be one of the most exciting ones to watch out for. Two of the best in the welterweight category will compete against each other for a place in the final when Lovlina Borgohain takes on Busenaz Surmeneli.

Women's Welterweight category at Olympics 2021

This is the first time that the women's welterweight category [64-69 kg] is being competed at the Olympics. Boxers from 18 countries were allowed to send one boxer each for the event.

2 places were on offer at the 2020 African Qualifying Tournament

4 places were on offer at the 2020 Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic qualification

5 places were on offer at the 2020 European Olympic qualification

3 places were on offer from the Pan American Olympic qualification tournament.

4 places were offered on the basis of rankings in the continental zones [Africa, Asia and Oceania, Europe, America]

Schedule for the women's welterweight division at Olympics 2021

Women's Welterweight category

Semi-final 1: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli - 11:00 AM IST

Semi-final 2: Oshae Jones/ Maria Hernandez vs Helena Alcenda/ Hong Gu - 11:18 AM IST

Gold medal match: TBD vs TBD - 11:45 AM IST

Where to watch the welterweight category bouts?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

