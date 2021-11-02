2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, four other's advance to quarterfinals

Five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa overwhelmed Lounes Hamraoui of France with a 4-1 scoreline. This came in the 63.5 kg pre quaterfinal match at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday.

At least five Indians have secured a quarter-final berth at the Men's Boxing World Championships. They are just an inch away from confirming a medal.

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (54kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender (+92kg) have made it through to the quarterfinals of the prestigious boxing championship. The boxers will be in action on November 2.

Earlier, Sanjeet and Nishant pulled off scintillating victories. Sanjeet swept a come-from-behind victory to defeat Georgian opponent Giorgi Tchigladze with a convincing 4-1 win.

Meanwhile, debutant Nishant initially struggled during the bout. But he souped up his game with some continuous heavy and quick blows to outweigh Mexican Alvarez Verde 3-2 to turn the results in his favor.

Indian boxers face defeat at the Men's Boxing World Championships

Deepak (51kg) lost 0-5 against Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibssinov of Kazakhstan in the pre-quarterfinal at the Men's Boxing World Championships.

Meanwhile, Sumit suffered a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Cuba's Yoenlis Hernandez in the 75kg pre quaterfinal bout.

Indian boxers Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan bowed out of the 2021 AIBA Men’s Boxing Championships. They suffered defeats in their pre-quarterfinals match on Monday.

Akash made an exit from the Men's World Championships. He went down fighting against Kevin Brown in the last 16 with a 0-5 scoreline in the 67 kg.

Unfortunately, Rohit also suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Serik Temirzhanov in the round of 16 match.

Shiva Thapa and other Indian boxer's quarter finals opponents at the the Men's Boxing World Championships

Indian boxers will be in action during their respective quarterfinals showdown on Tuesday.

Sanjeet will now take on Italian boxer Aziz Mouhiidine. Meanwhile Nishant will square off against Russia’s Vadim Musaev in their respective quarter-finals clash on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa will be up against Turkey's Kerem Oezmen. However, Sumit (75kg) will compete against Cuban opponent Yoenlis Hernandez during the quarterfinals showdown.

Edited by Aditya Singh