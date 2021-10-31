2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Sumit Kundu register wins

Five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa outhussled Sierra Leone's John Brown at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday. Thapa sealed the match with a 5-0 scoreline in the round of 32 in the men's 63.5kg category match.

Thapa will be up against Lounes Hamraoui of France in the pre-quarters of the ongoing boxing tournament.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official



(63.5 kg) ends day 6️⃣ for 🇮🇳 on a winning note as he got the better of 🇸🇱's John Brown comfortably by 5️⃣:0️⃣ in the R32 and cruised into the R16 at



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing

#aibawchs2021 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗕 🥊🔥 @shivathapa (63.5 kg) ends day 6️⃣ for 🇮🇳 on a winning note as he got the better of 🇸🇱's John Brown comfortably by 5️⃣:0️⃣ in the R32 and cruised into the R16 at #MensWorldChampionships 👊🏻 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗕 🥊🔥@shivathapa (63.5 kg) ends day 6️⃣ for 🇮🇳 on a winning note as he got the better of 🇸🇱's John Brown comfortably by 5️⃣:0️⃣ in the R32 and cruised into the R16 at #MensWorldChampionships 👊🏻#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#aibawchs2021 https://t.co/58og8lZeMn

Indian boxer Sumit Kundu maintained his superlative form to defeat Abdumalik Boltaev of Tajikistan in the 75kg round of the 32 match.

Sumit prevailed with a 5-0 scoreline over Boltaev with clean blows. Sumit began in dominant fashion and played on the front foot in an aggressive manner to seal the first two rounds. Boltaev decided to go all out in the third round but unfortunately Sumit's accurate punches and footwork to seal a unanimous victory.

Sumit will be up against Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez in the last-16 stage, on Monday.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official



(75 kg) put up fabulous performance to beat his opponent 🇹🇯's Abdumalik Boltaev 5️⃣:0️⃣ in the R32 & reached the pre quarters of



Well done young man! 👏🏻



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing

#aibawchs2021 𝐋𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐀𝐁 🔥💯 @BoxerKundu (75 kg) put up fabulous performance to beat his opponent 🇹🇯's Abdumalik Boltaev 5️⃣:0️⃣ in the R32 & reached the pre quarters of #MensWorldChampionships Well done young man! 👏🏻 𝐋𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐀𝐁 🔥💯@BoxerKundu (75 kg) put up fabulous performance to beat his opponent 🇹🇯's Abdumalik Boltaev 5️⃣:0️⃣ in the R32 & reached the pre quarters of #MensWorldChampionships 🥊Well done young man! 👏🏻#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#aibawchs2021 https://t.co/i5OxCrt8u7

Other Indian pugilists who competed at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships on Saturday face disappointment.

Sachin Kumar (80kg) suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of USA's Robby Gonzales in the last-32 match. Meanwhile, Govind Sahani went down fighting 0-4 against Georgia's Sakhil Alakhvedovi in the last-16 clash in the 48kg category.

October 31 India schedule for the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships

A total of four Indian boxers will be in action at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships on Sunday.

Nishant Dev will now square off against Mexico's Alvarez Verde in the last-16 round on Sunday. Nishant paved his way through to the 71kg pre-quarterfinal match with a 4-1 victory against Mauritius's Merven Clair.

Apart from Nishant, three more Indian boxers will square off in the pre-quarterfinals round on Sunday.

The reigning Asian champion Sanjeet will take on Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze in the 92kg category. Akash Kumar, who received a walkover in the last round, will compete in the 54kg division against Puerto Rico's Caleb Tirado. Meanwhile, Narender will square off against Tajikistan's Jakhon Qurbonov in the +92kg category.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: Shiva Thapa beats Kenya’s Victor Nyadera at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships

Edited by Aditya Singh